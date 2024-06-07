Bitdeer Unveils SEALMINER Technology Roadmap, Committed to Enhancing Transparency in the Mining Industry

SINGAPORE, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (Nasdaq: BTDR) (“Bitdeer” or the “Company”), a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing, today announced its research & development (R&D) technology roadmap for the SEALMINER Bitcoin mining machine. This disclosure reaffirms the Company’s ongoing commitment towards driving greater transparency in the mining industry.



In the dynamically evolving mining market, two aspects of transparency are particularly crucial for miners. Firstly, miners’ expectations of future technological advancements and delivery timelines of mining machines; Secondly, access to data analytics of mining machine capabilities, equipment inventory, and collective purchasing behavior.

“Bitdeer has a long term commitment towards enhancing transparency in our industry. We believe that the financial models of Bitcoin miners are significantly impacted by price uncertainty. If these two aspects of transparency are not addressed, the mining community is more likely to suffer severe financial losses. Thus, we are pleased to narrow this information gap by disclosing our R&D technology roadmap for SEALMINER,” said Linghui Kong, Chief Business Officer of Bitdeer.

The SEALMINER’s technology roadmap and product release milestone is as follows:

SEAL01 - Chip energy efficiency 18.1J/TH, released in Q1 2024

Previously announced in March 2024, Bitdeer’s 4nm process Bitcoin mining chip SEAL01 has an energy efficiency of 18.1J/TH. SEAL01 has been seamlessly integrated into the SEALMINER A1 mining machine. As Bitdeer’s inaugural mining machine, the SEALMINER A1 is expected to have a wall-mount power consumption between 20J/TH and 23J/TH. The first batch is expected to be mass-produced and delivered in Q3 2024.

SEAL02 - Chip energy efficiency expected to be 14J/TH, planned for release in Q3 2024

The SEAL02 chip is scheduled to be launched in Q3 2024, with an expected chip energy efficiency of 14J/TH. The optimization of the mining machine's wall-mount power consumption is expected to be in the range of 15J/TH to 16.5J/TH. The second-generation SEALMINER mining machine is expected to be mass-produced and delivered starting in Q4 2024.

SEAL03 - Chip energy efficiency expected to be as low as 10J/TH, planned for release in Q4 2024

Planned for launch in Q4 2024, SEAL03 has an expected chip energy efficiency of 10J/TH with the mining machine's optimized wall-mount power consumption expected to be in the range of 11J/TH to 12J/TH. The third-generation SEALMINER mining machine is expected to be mass-produced and delivered in Q2 2025.

SEAL04 - Chip energy efficiency expected to breakthrough to 5J/TH, planned for release in Q2 2025

Slated for launch in Q2 2025, the SEAL04 chip is expected to have a chip energy efficiency of as low as 5J/TH. The optimization of the mining machine's wall-mount power consumption is expected to be in the range of 5.5J/TH to 6J/TH. The fourth-generation SEALMINER mining machine is planned for mass-produced with expected delivery starting in Q4 2025.

Bitdeer has a full fledged team of professional engineers dedicated to R&D across key domains, including ASIC design, algorithm development, platform architecture, software and hardware. The Company will continue to invest in R&D to enhance its long-term competitiveness, offering efficient, sustainable and reliable products and services. It will continue to work alongside its customers in contributing to the security of the Bitcoin decentralized network.

Roadmap website： https://www.bitdeer.com/sealminer/roadmap

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for blockchain and high-performance computing. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive computing solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, visit https://ir.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer on X @ BitdeerOfficial and LinkedIn @ Bitdeer Group .

Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on the social media and other communication channels listed on its website.

