Vallourec joins the Dii Desert Energy Initiative to support energy transition in the Middle East and Africa

Meudon (France), June 7, 2024 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces its effective membership in Dii Desert Energy, a global organization dedicated to energy in the desert regions of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Consequently, the Group also joins the MENA Hydrogen Alliance, a collaborative network committed to the development of green hydrogen projects across this region.

Created in 2020 by Dii Desert Energy, the MENA Hydrogen Alliance supports initiatives aimed at developing the hydrogen value chain. It brings together private and public industrial players as well as scientists and academics to stimulate the growth of the green hydrogen market. The network serves as a valuable resource for the entire hydrogen ecosystem, including by providing expert guidance, developing feasibility studies, structuring R&D projects, and facilitating roundtable discussions. Additionally, the Alliance offers a platform for partners to connect and meet. Vallourec's membership reflects its unwavering commitment to reducing emissions and promoting low-carbon energy solutions alongside international partners.

As part of the Dii Partner Meeting, taking place in France from June 5 to 7, Vallourec is hosting 27 members of the organization for a visit to its R&D facilities, as well as the demonstrator of its Delphy hydrogen storage solution. This visit, organized today, will showcase Vallourec's expertise and innovative, sustainable solutions in the hydrogen sector.

Vallourec's membership in the MENA Hydrogen Alliance underscores its ambition to further strengthen its industrial and commercial performance in New Energies.

“We are honored to join a network of leading industry players in the MENA region. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to the energy transition and empowers us to support the development of hydrogen in a key, high-potential region where we have a strong presence.” says Vincent Designolle, Delphy Director at Vallourec.

About de Dii Desert Energy

Dii Desert Energy is an international, independent industry network operating from Dubai. With its footprint in the MENA region, it connects people, countries and markets to clean energy on a global scale, paving the way to “net zero emissions”, secure and affordable energy from the deserts. The organization launched the MENA Hydrogen Alliance in 2020. Dii's platform, which includes over 110 companies and organizations from more than 35 countries, mobilizes senior executives, government decision-makers, R&D institutions and academics.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 15,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

