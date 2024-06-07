Flash News: OKX to List Ultiverse's Token on its Perpetual Futures Market, Expanding Trading Options

DUBAI, the United Arab Emirates, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 7, 2024.



OKX to List Ultiverse's Token on its Perpetual Futures Market, Expanding Trading Options

OKX today announced that it will list Ultiverse's ULTI token on its perpetual futures market on June 7 at 7:30 AM (UTC), enabling customers to long or short ULTI with up to 50x leverage. Margin trading and Simple Earn for the token will be enabled on June 7 at 7:00 AM (UTC).

Ultiverse is an AI-driven gaming platform. By leveraging AI, on-chain games, NFT, dApps and a comprehensive media matrix, Ultiverse aims to cultivate a digital society where the Web3 community can play, create and connect in a multitude of ways. To learn more about Ultiverse, click here.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.