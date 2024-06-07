Flash News: OKX Launches 'Trade and Earn' Campaign Featuring 2,500,000 Ultiverse Tokens

NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 7, 2024.



OKX Launches 'Trade and Earn' Campaign Featuring 2,500,000 Ultiverse Tokens

OKX has launched a 'Trade and Earn' campaign, giving eligible customers who trade Ultiverse tokens (ULTI) the opportunity to claim a share of a 2,500,000 ULTI prize pool.

To join the campaign, which began on June 6 at 10:00 PM (UTC) and ends on June 27 at 11:59 PM (UTC), eligible participants simply need to:

Sign up to OKX and verify their account

Make a net deposit of at least 100 USDT

Trade at least 500 USDT worth of ULTI on OKX

This announcement comes after OKX listed ULTI/USDT on its spot market on June 6 at 10:00 AM (UTC). OKX will also list ULTI on its perpetual futures market today at 7:30 AM (UTC). Additionally, margin trading and Simple Earn for the token will be enabled on June 7 at 7:00 AM (UTC).

Ultiverse is an AI-driven gaming platform. By leveraging AI, on-chain games, NFT, dApps and a comprehensive media matrix, Ultiverse aims to cultivate a digital society where the Web3 community can play, create and connect in a multitude of ways. To learn more about Ultiverse, click here.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.