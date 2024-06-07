[Latest] Global Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Size/Share Worth USD 103,244.7 Million by 2033 at a 16.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Virtual Reality In Gaming Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Immersive VR, Non-Immersive VR), By Device Type (VR Headsets, VR Accessories), By Gaming Platform (Console VR Gaming, PC VR Gaming, Mobile VR Gaming, Others), By Component (Hardware, Software), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Virtual Reality In Gaming Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 22,418.6 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26,117.7 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 103,244.7 Million by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 16.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Virtual Reality In Gaming Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovations in virtual reality (VR) technology, including improvements in display resolution, tracking accuracy, and motion controllers, are driving growth in the VR gaming market. Advancements such as eye-tracking, haptic feedback, and wireless connectivity enhance immersion and user experience, attracting more gamers to VR platforms.

Increasing Demand for Immersive Experiences: The growing demand for immersive and interactive gaming experiences is a significant growth factor. VR gaming offers unparalleled immersion, enabling players to feel fully immersed in virtual worlds and interact with environments and characters in ways not possible with traditional gaming platforms.

Expanding Gaming Audience: VR gaming appeals to a diverse audience, including hardcore gamers, casual gamers, and newcomers to gaming. The accessibility of VR headsets across various price points and the availability of diverse gaming content cater to different preferences and gaming experiences, expanding the overall gaming audience.

Rise of Location-Based VR Entertainment: The emergence of location-based VR entertainment venues, such as VR arcades, theme parks, and entertainment centers, is driving the market growth. These venues offer premium VR experiences to consumers who may not have access to high-end VR hardware, contributing to the broader adoption of VR gaming.

Integration with Other Industries: VR gaming is increasingly integrated with other industries, such as education, healthcare, and corporate training. The application of VR technology beyond gaming, including VR-based learning simulations, virtual medical training, and immersive corporate training programs, opens up new revenue streams and opportunities for market expansion.

Strategic Partnerships and Content Development: Collaboration between VR hardware manufacturers, game developers, and content creators is fostering market growth. Strategic partnerships and exclusive content deals result in the development of compelling VR gaming experiences, driving hardware sales and increasing consumer adoption of VR technology in gaming. Additionally, the expansion of VR content libraries with popular franchises and original titles enhances the attractiveness of VR gaming platforms.

Demand for Social VR Experiences: There’s a rising demand for social VR experiences, where players can interact with friends and communities in virtual spaces. Social VR platforms and multiplayer VR games enable real-time communication, collaboration, and socialization, enhancing the overall gaming experience and driving market growth as players seek new ways to connect and engage with others in virtual environments.

Virtual Reality In Gaming Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

In 2022, Meta launched the XTADIUM app on Meta Quest, offering users an immersive 180-degree VR experience of sports events. It features real-time statistical overlays, eight camera angles, and options for private watch parties, enhancing the viewing experience and social interaction.

In 2022, Microsoft partnered with Meta to deliver a VR experience, integrating Microsoft’s productivity tools into VR headsets to support Meta’s Metaverse plan. This collaboration aims to enhance the VR user experience and expand the functionalities of virtual reality platforms.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 26,117.7 Million Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 103,244.7 Million Market Size in 2023 USD 22,418.6 Million CAGR Growth Rate 16.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Technology, Device Type, Gaming Platform, By Component and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Virtual Reality In Gaming Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Virtual Reality In Gaming Market , with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains, causing delays in the production and distribution of VR hardware components. This led to shortages of VR headsets and accessories, hindering market growth as manufacturers struggled to meet consumer demand.

Consumer Spending Constraints: Economic uncertainties during the pandemic resulted in reduced discretionary spending by consumers, affecting their ability to invest in high-end VR gaming equipment. With priorities shifting towards essential goods and services, the adoption of VR gaming slowed down, impacting market revenues.

Focus on Affordable and Accessible VR Solutions: Manufacturers are focusing on developing more affordable and accessible VR hardware solutions to attract budget-conscious consumers. This includes standalone VR headsets and entry-level models with competitive pricing, making VR gaming more accessible to a wider audience.

Content Expansion and Exclusive Releases: To stimulate demand and drive market recovery, VR gaming developers are investing in the development of compelling content and exclusive game releases. High-quality VR games with immersive gameplay experiences and captivating narratives can incentivize consumers to invest in VR hardware and software.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaboration between VR hardware manufacturers, game developers, and content creators is crucial for market recovery. Strategic partnerships and collaborations can lead to the development of innovative VR gaming experiences, exclusive content deals, and cross-platform compatibility, enhancing the overall value proposition for consumers.

Enhanced Online Distribution Channels: With the shift towards online retail during the pandemic, VR gaming hardware and software sales have increasingly relied on digital distribution channels. Manufacturers are investing in robust online platforms and digital storefronts to streamline the purchasing process and reach consumers directly, facilitating market recovery.

Marketing and Promotional Campaigns: Aggressive marketing and promotional campaigns highlighting the unique benefits and immersive experiences of VR gaming are essential for market recovery. Engaging marketing strategies, including demos, virtual events, and influencer collaborations, can raise awareness, generate interest, and drive consumer adoption of VR technology in gaming.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Virtual Reality In Gaming Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Virtual Reality In Gaming Market – Regional Analysis

The Virtual Reality In Gaming Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: In North America, the trend is towards technological innovation and the adoption of high-end VR gaming hardware. The region is home to leading VR hardware manufacturers and game developers, driving advancements in VR technology and content creation. Additionally, there’s a growing demand for immersive multiplayer experiences and location-based VR entertainment venues.

Europe: In Europe, there’s a strong emphasis on VR gaming content diversity and accessibility. European developers focus on creating immersive and culturally relevant gaming experiences, catering to diverse audience preferences. The region also sees a rise in VR gaming arcades and events, fostering community engagement and driving consumer interest in virtual reality technology.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific leads in VR gaming adoption and market growth, driven by the region’s tech-savvy population and thriving gaming culture. Trends include the popularity of mobile VR gaming in markets like China and South Korea, the emergence of VR esports tournaments, and the integration of VR technology in theme parks and entertainment centers.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): In LAMEA, the trend is towards increasing accessibility and affordability of VR gaming technology. The region sees a growing demand for entry-level VR headsets and mobile VR experiences, driven by the rising popularity of gaming among younger demographics. Additionally, there’s a focus on localization of VR content to cater to diverse cultural preferences and languages.

Virtual Reality In Gaming Market: Key Players

List of the prominent players in the Virtual Reality Gaming Market:





List of the prominent players in the Virtual Reality Gaming Market:

Oculus VR (Facebook Technologies LLC)

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

HTC Corporation

Valve Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

Pimax Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Acer Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P. (HP)

Dell Technologies Inc.

Razer Inc.

Magic Leap Inc.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Others

The Virtual Reality In Gaming Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Immersive VR

Non-Immersive VR

By Device Type

VR Headsets

VR Accessories

By Gaming Platform

Console VR Gaming

PC VR Gaming

Mobile VR Gaming

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

