Fiber Optic Sensors Global Market Forecast & Analysis 2023-2033: Global Fiber Optic Sensors Market to Reach $605.4 Million by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.2%

The 2023-2033 Fiber Optic Sensors quantitative market review and forecast data, presented in this study report, are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:
- The Americas (North America, Central and South America)
- EMEA (Europe, Middle Eastern countries, plus Africa)
- APAC (Asia Pacific)
The market forecast data is presented and segmented in two main sections:
- Fiber Optic Point (Local) Sensor: Complete Unit
- Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (Continuous and Quasi-continuous): System Channel Line
Fiber Optic Point Sensor: Sensing/Measuring Quantity :
The Point Sensor Forecast further segmented by the following sensing/measuring quantity (measurand) types:
- Mechanical Strain
- Temperature
- Pressure
- Chemical, Gas, Liquid
- Vibration, Acoustic, Seismic
- Displacement, Acceleration, Proximity
- Electric, Current and Magnetic Field - Fiber Optic Sensors
Fiber Optic Point Sensors: Applications
The market forecast of the Fiber Optic Point Sensors is segmented by the following end-user applications:
- Manufacturing Process/Factory
- Civil Engineering/Construction
- Military/Aerospace/Security
- Test & Measurement used in Telecommunication, CATV, Enterprise
- Biomedical/Science
- Petrochemical/Energy/Utilities/Natural Resources
- Automotive/Vehicle
Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor System Links (Lines)
In this study, the Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor function in systems is counted by individual channel link (or line), which include several components (optoelectronic transmitter/receiver, connectors, optical fiber, cable (fiber jacket), other passive components, and immediate enclosures; the quasi-continuous system also includes the FBG sensor elements, which are embedded into the sensing fiber (software is not included).
Types of Distributed Fiber Optic System Channel Lines:
Continuous Distributed sensing (optical fiber line used in a system) provides continuous, real-time measurements along the entire length of a fiber optic cable; continuous distributed sensing does not rely upon manufactured sensors but utilizes the optical fiber.
Quasi-Continuous Distributed sensing (optical fiber line used in a system) utilizes Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBGs), which have been employed as sensing elements where dense (closely spaced) sensing points are required, and the FBGs are multiplexed with various methods.
Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Systems typically have several channel links (fiber lines).
The values shown in this study report are obtained by multiplying an (one) individual completed channel, which includes one fiber optic line (or link) and associated components for that one line (optoelectronic transmitter/receiver, connectors, optical fiber, cable (fiber jacket), other passive components, and immediate enclosures; and with Grading-Based systems, sensing elements (FBGs) are included in the list of components for each individual channel.
Therefore, the quantities (volume) and average selling prices are represented for the one system channel link (also known as a line or string). Not all systems are filled to channel capacity; therefore, customers add more channel lines or replace old lines with new lines as required over months or over years ("grow as you go").
Distributed Sensors Market Forecast Application and Technology Categories:
- Manufacturing Process/Factory
- Continuous - Interferometric
- Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
- Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
- Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)
- Civil Engineering/Construction (buildings, bridges, tunnels, etc.)
- Continuous - Interferometric
- Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
- Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
- Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)
- Military/Aerospace/Security
- Continuous - Interferometric
- Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
- Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
- Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)
- Petrochemical/Energy/Utilities/Natural Resources
- Continuous - Interferometric
- Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
- Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
- Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)
- Biomedical/Science
- Continuous - Interferometric
- Continuous - Raman scattering (Raman effect)
- Continuous - Brillouin Scattering
- Quasi-Continuous (Grating-Based)
Distributed Sensors System Lines, by Sensing/Measuring Principal or Function
The Distributed Sensor Forecast is further segmented by the following sensing/measuring quantity (mechanical measurand) types:
- Mechanical Strain
- Temperature
- Pressure
- Chemical, Gas, Liquid
- Vibration, Acoustic, Seismic
- Displacement, Acceleration, Proximity
- Electric, Current and Magnetic Field - Fiber Optic Sensors
Technology Review
This study report provides a review of applicable technologies, including:
- Interferometry
- Intensity
- Polarization
- Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG)
- Raman back-scattering
- Fluorescence
- Brillouin waves
- Doppler Anemometry
- Spectroscopy
- Waveguides/ Specialty Optical Fiber
- Optrode
Competition
Also included in this report is an extensive list of over 200-fiber optic sensor manufacturers and related companies, along with a matrix table classifying the types of sensors technologies. Market share estimates (2023) for the selected leading competitors are also provided.
Market Forecast Data Base - Microsoft Excel Spreadsheets:
The market forecast data are presented for fiber optic sensors, segmented by the following functions:
- Consumption Value (US$, million)
- Quantity (number/units in Thousands)
- Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)
Excel File Contents:
- Fiber Optic Sensor Company / Product Matrix
- Market Forecast Data Table
- Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Forecast
- Global
- America
- Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Point Fiber Optic Sensor Market Forecast
- Global
- America
- EMEA
- APAC
Companies Featured
- ABB Power, Sweden (Asea Brown Boveri)
- Acreo, Sweden (RISE - Research Inst. of Sweden)
- Adelos, Inc./S&K (US Navy BLUEROSE patents)
- Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (LumaSense; Luxtron)
- Advanced Navigation
- Aerodyne Research, Inc. (ARI)
- AFL - Fujikura Ltd Japan (Verrillon )
- Agilent Technologies
- Agiltron (Photonwares)
- AIMEN Centro Tecnologico
- AKusense
- Al Cielo Inertial Solutions (ACIS)
- Alstom
- Althen Sensors & Controls (Altheris - The Netherlands)
- Alxenses Company Limited
- Anritsu (light sources/devices for fiber sensors)
- Applied Analytics, Inc
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc
- AP Sensing GmbH
- Arizona State University (NCE - SMART Innovations)
- Armadillo SIA
- Asahi Kasei Microdevices
- Autonics Corporation
- Avantes B.V.
- Azbil Europe NV
- Babcock & Wilcox
- Balluff GmbH
- Bandweaver
- Banner Engineering Corporation
- Baumer Electric AG
- Biolitec group
- Biometrics Ltd
- Boston Scientific (GreenLightT)
- Cardiogenesis (CryoLife)
- Carlo Gavazzi Automation Company
- Chiral Photonics
- CiDRA
- Coherent-Rofin-Sinar / Nufern / ii-vi
- Colibrys Ltd. (Safran Colibrys SA)
- Conax Technologies
- Core Laboratories
- Corning Inc. / 3M
- CVI Laser Optics (IDEX Optical Technologies / IDEX)
- Davidson Instruments
- Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT)
- Department of Electronic Science, University of Pune
- Draper Laboratories
- Echopoint Medical Ltd (University College London)
- Eickmann Elektronik
- Elbit Systems - ELSEC (Israel)
- Element Materials Technology (acq. FOSTA Pte Ltd)
- engionic Fiber Optics
- Evanescent Optics Inc.
- EXFO Inc.
- Expro International Group Ltd.
- EyeSense GmbH
- Fabrisonic LLC
- F&C Sensing Technology (Hunan) Co. Ltd
- FBG Korea
- FBGS
- Femto Sensing International (Georgia, USA)
- FFPI Industries, Inc.
- Fibercore (Humanetics)
- FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Fibernetics LLC
- Fiber SenSys (OPTEX CO., LTD)
- Fiberware GmbH
- FIBOS (Canada)
- FiSens GmbH
- Flanders Center of Postharvest Technology
- Fluke Process Instruments (Ircon, Raytek)
- FOSTA Pte Ltd (Singapore)
- Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute
- Fuji Electric
- Furukawa/OFS Fitel
- Future Fibre Technologies (FFT) (Ava Group)
- Gooch & Housego (acquired Gould Fiber Optics)
- Gregg Drilling & Testing, Inc.
- Halliburton / SensorTran / Smart Fibres Ltd. (U.K.)
- Hamamatsu Corporation
- HBM (Hottinger Bruel & Kjar)
- Hecho Technology (Nanjing Hecho Technology)
- Hengtong Group Company, Ltd.
- Heraeus Holding / Heraeus Quarzglas GmbH & Co. KG
- Honeywell
- Hong Kong Polytechnic University
- Hoya Corporation
- IDEC
- Ibsen Photonics
- IFM efector inc. (PA, USA)
- IMC Test & Measurement GmbH (Axiometrix Solutions)
- Infrared Fiber Sensors
- Innovative Environmental Scientific Pty Ltd. (IES)
- Integrated Photonics Technology, Inc. (IPITEK)
- Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems (IFOS)
- Intelligent Optical Systems, Inc. (IOS)
- Inversion Sensor Co. Ltd.
- ION Geophysical
- ITF Technologies (O-Net Group )
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory (NASA)
- Johnson Controls International plc (Tyco)
- Keyence
- Keystone Automation Incorporated
- Lake Shore Cryotronics, Inc
- LEONI
- Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- LS Cable & System Ltd.
- Lumentum Operations LLC (acquired NeoPhotonics)
- Luna Innovations / Micron Optics / OptaSense / LIOS
- Makai Ocean Engineering, Inc.
- Marmota Engineering AG (Switzerland)
- M.D. Micro Detectors SpA (Datalogic Group)
- Measurand, Inc., Canada
- Memsic Corporation
- Micronor Sensors
- Mitsubishi Precision Co., Ltd. (MPC)
- MOCKWELL (Dongguan MOCKWELL)
- Molex, LLC (Fiberguide)
- MTI Instruments, Inc.
- NASA
- National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
- National Instruments Corporation (NI)
- NBG Holding GmbH (Austria)
- Neoptix, Incorporated
- NewPion Photonics Technology CO., Ltd
- Newport / New Focus (MKS Instruments)
- Ningbo Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited
- NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
- NGK Insulator
- NKT Photonics A/S
- Northrup Grumman
- Nova Ventures Group (Roctest/Sherborne/Others)
- NVIDIA Corporation (acquired Mellanox)
- Ocean Insight
- O/E Land Incororated
- Omega Engineering Inc. (Spectris plc)
- OmniSens S.A.
- Omron
- Opsens
- Optek Technology (TT Electronics)
- OPTEX FA CO.,LTD. (OPTEX Group Ltd.)
- Optics11
- OptiEnz Sensors
- Optocon (Weidmann Technologies)
- Optolink Scientific LTD.
- Optrand Inc.
- Optromix, Inc.
- Orbray Co., Ltd (Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd)
- Oxsensis Ltd.
- OZ Optics
- Panasonic / Ramco (Sunx)
- Paroscientific, Inc.
- Patria Netherlands Components B.V. (acquired NEDAERO)
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Philtec
- Photonics Laboratories, Incorporated
- Physik Instrumente
- PreSens Precision Sensing (Germany)
- Prime Photonics, LC
- Prisma Photonics, Ltd.
- Profotech
- Proterial, Ltd (previously - Hitachi Metals, Ltd.)
- Proximion AB (Hexatronic Group)
- Prysmian S.p.A.
- QinetiQ Group PLC
- Qingdao APT
- Radboud University
- Raysung Photonics
- Reflectronics, Inc.
- Rockwell Automation (Allen-Bradley)
- RODIX, Inc.
- ROGA-Instruments
- Rugged Monitoring (Canada)
- Sabeus Incorporated
- Scaime (France)
- Scantron Industrial Products Ltd.
- Schlumberger Limited, SENSA (France)
- SCHOTT Glass/Fiber Optics
- SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH
- Sensor Line (Germany) / IRD
- Sensornet Ltd.
- Senstar Corporation (acquired Optellios)
- Sensuron
- Sentea
- Sichuan Huiyuan Plastic Optical Fiber Co., Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Silixa Ltd
- Sintela (ONYX T)
- SlingShot Assembly (Acquired BEI Electronics LLC)
- SmarAct GmbH
- Smartec SA (FISO Technologies Inc, Roctest Group)
- Smartpipe Technologies
- Soka University
- Solifos AG, GmbH
- Spectranetics (Acquired by Philips)
- Sumita Optical Glass
- Sumitomo Electric
- Taihan Fiberoptics
- Takenaka Sensor Group (TAKEX / PULNiX)
- Technica Optical Components, LLC
- Technobis tft-fos (The Netherlands)
- Tektronix
- Teledyne FLIR
- Telemecanique Sensors (OsiSense XU)
- TeraXion
- TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (TGS)
- Thorlabs, Inc.
- TIPD, LLC (California, USA)
- Trimedyne, Incorporated
- Tri-Tronics Co., Inc.
- Ultra Communications
- University of Texas El Paso
- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
- VIAVI Solutions Inc.
- Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
- VSB-Technical University of Ostrava
- Weatherford International Ltd.
- Well-SENSE (Aberdeen, Scotland)
- Westinghouse
- Williamson Corporation
- Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Xiamen Xi-BTR Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.
- YOFC (Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable)
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Zhejiang University of Technology
- Ziebel AS
