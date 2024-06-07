Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

7 June 2024, 11.00 am

Lassila & Tikanoja’s financial information and AGM in 2025

In the year 2025 Lassila & Tikanoja plc will disclose financial information as follows:

Financial Statements Release 2024: Thursday 13 February 2025 at 8.00 am

Interim Report January – March: Tuesday 29 April 2025 at 8.00 am

Half-year Report January – June: Thursday 7 August 2025 at 8.00 am

Interim Report January – September: Wednesday 29 October 2025 at 8.00 am

Lassila & Tikanoja's Annual Report 2024 will be published on the Group’s website in week 10. The Annual General Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday 27 March 2025. The Board of Directors will decide on the summoning of the meeting at a later date.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Hilppa Rautpalo

Personnel and Legal Affairs

For additional information, please contact

Hilppa Rautpalo, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials, manufacturing sites and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by looking after the work ability of our personnel as well as offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment, for example. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,160 people. Net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 802.1 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en/