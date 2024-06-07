RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-06-07
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|400 +/- 400
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|695
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|400
|Number of bids
|17
|Number of accepted bids
|8
|Average yield
|1.294 %
|Lowest yield
|1.284 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.306 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00
|Auction date
|2024-06-07
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|400 +/- 400
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|400
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|N/A
|Lowest yield
|N/A
|Highest accepted yield
|N/A
|% accepted at highest yield
|N/A