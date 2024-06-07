RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-06-07
Loan3113
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln400 +/- 400
Total bid volume, SEK mln695
Volume sold, SEK mln400 
Number of bids17 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.294 %
Lowest yield1.284 %
Highest accepted yield1.306 %
% accepted at highest yield50.00 

 

Auction date2024-06-07
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln400 +/- 400
Total bid volume, SEK mln400
Volume sold, SEK mln
Number of bids
Number of accepted bids
Average yieldN/A
Lowest yieldN/A
Highest accepted yieldN/A
% accepted at highest yieldN/A



 