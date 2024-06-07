United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Report 2024: Government's Push to Digitize the Economy to Aid Growth of the Prepaid Card Industry in the UAE - A $10.30 Billion Market by 2028

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prepaid card market in United Arab Emirates increased at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2023. Over the forecast period of 2024 to 2028, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.3%, increasing from US$5.66 billion in 2023 to reach US$10.30 billion by 2028.



Improved digital payment infrastructure, thriving e-commerce industry, and a booming fintech market are the factors aiding the growth of the prepaid card and digital wallets industry in the Emirates. The trend is projected to continue further, as the government seeks to boost digital transactions as part of its strategy to transform the payments landscape in the Emirati nation over the medium term.



Amid the higher adoption of prepaid payment instruments, financial services firms are also expected to launch new digital wallet solutions in the market in 2024. This will aid the competitive landscape in the industry, driving innovation and market growth over the medium term.



The government's push to digitize the economy will aid the growth of the prepaid card industry in the UAE



Al Etihad Payments - a subsidiary of the UAE Central Bank - introduced Aani, an instant payments platform aiming to reshape digital transactions in the Emirates. As part of the central bank's Financial Infrastructure Transformation program, Aani allows users to transfer and settle funds in under 10 seconds, providing a seamless digital payment experience.This initiative empowers licensed financial institutions and payment service providers to facilitate quick and secure transactions for consumers, businesses, corporations, and government entities. Aani, starting with a limit of up to Dh50,000 ($13612), is set to modernize the payment system in the UAE. This move aims to enhance financial inclusion and contribute to the transition towards a cashless society. This, in turn, will also aid the growth of the prepaid card and digital wallet industry over the next three to four years in the United Arab Emirates.



Financial services firms are looking to tap into the growing adoption of digital wallets in the Emirates



With the adoption of prepaid payment instruments growing at a significant rate and the market is expected to record strong growth over the medium term, financial services firms are planning to launch digital wallets in 2024.

Al Ansari Financial Services, in 2024, is set to introduce a digital wallet in the Emirati nation. The product is targeted towards those without traditional banking access. This digital wallet, managed by its subsidiary Al Ansari Digital Pay, has received preliminary approval for a store value facility and retail payment service provider license from the central bank. The anticipated launch is set for the second quarter of 2024.

The digital wallet will offer a variety of services, including bill payments, both domestic and international remittance, and even microfinance. Users will have the flexibility to receive salaries, send money locally and internationally, settle bills, and access various digitally-enabled services using a personal QR code, a dedicated app, or their phone number.

Strategic collaborations between central banks to aid prepaid card market growth over the medium term



Al Etihad Payments, a company fully owned by the Central Bank of the UAE, entered into a collaboration with India's NPCI International in October 2023. This partnership is part of the strategy to create the UAE's inaugural national domestic card system.

It will be modeled after India's RuPay cards, offering a range of choices like debit, credit, and prepaid options. This card will be accessible across various banks, including public, private, and smaller financial institutions. The initiative is aimed at driving financial inclusion and supporting the nation's digitization goals, while also aiding the growth of the e-commerce market.

The new domestic card system, which is expected to be operational in the middle of 2024, will reduce the cost of payments and enhance UAE's competitiveness in the global payments market.

Report Scope



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in United Arab Emirates. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.



United Arab Emirates Prepaid Payment Instrument Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

United Arab Emirates Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

United Arab Emirates Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

United Arab Emirates Digital Wallet Spend by Key Retail Categories

Food and Grocery

Health and Beauty Products

Apparel and Foot Wear

Books,Music and Video

Consumer Electronics

Pharmacy and Wellness

Gas Stations

Restaurants and Bars

Toys, Kids and Baby Products

Services

Other Categories

United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

United Arab Emirates Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

United Arab Emirates Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card Market Share by Key Players

General Purpose Prepaid Cards

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards

Travel Forex Prepaid Cards

Meal Prepaid Cards

United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

United Arab Emirates Prepaid Card Spend by Key Retail Categories

Food and Grocery

Health and Beauty Products

Apparel and Foot Wear

Books,Music and Video

Consumer Electronics

Pharmacy and Wellness

Gas Stations

Restaurants and Bars

Toys, Kids and Baby Products

Services

Other Categories

United Arab Emirates General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United Arab Emirates Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

United Arab Emirates Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

United Arab Emirates Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United Arab Emirates Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United Arab Emirates Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

United Arab Emirates Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

United Arab Emirates Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

United Arab Emirates Virtual Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

United Arab Emirates Virtual Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Categories

General Purpose Prepaid Cards

Gift Cards

Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Cards

Teen and Campus Prepaid Cards

Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Cards

Payroll Prepaid Cards

Meal Prepaid Cards

Travel Forex Prepaid Cards

Transit and Trolls Prepaid Cards

Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Cards

Fuel Prepaid Cards

Utilities and Other Prepaid Cards

