Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market Forecast to 2030: Balchem, BASF, Glanbia, International Flavors & Fragrances, Koninklijke DSM, Lesaffre et Cie, Lonza, Novozymes and Seebio Biotech Dominate the Market

The Asia Pacific vitamin K2 market is expected to grow from US$ 20.05 million in 2022 to US$ 187.93 million by 2030. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.3% from 2022 to 2030.







Expansion of Distribution Channel Fuels Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market



Expanding the distribution channels for vitamin K2 can help improve the accessibility of this essential nutrient to a broader population. Working closely with manufacturers ensures increased production and supply of vitamin K2 products to meet the growing demand. The distribution of these items to merchants in pharmacies, health shops, supermarkets, and specialty supplement stores, can be made easier by forming relationships with wholesalers. Additionally, customers can be made aware of the value of vitamin K2 by viewing product displays and educational materials at retail locations. Also, it is critical to work with developing economies-based e-commerce companies and web-based platforms to provide customers with a simple way to buy supplements and other items containing vitamin K2 online.



Furthermore, encouraging the inclusion of vitamin K2 in everyday meals and drinks can broaden the market for supplements, making it more available to people preferring a nutritional diet. Working with healthcare experts such as doctors, nutritionists, and dietitians is also essential, as these experts can advise patients to take vitamin K2 supplements and recommend a store to buy the product. This is raising the demand for vitamin K2. Thus, the expansion of the distribution networks through medical channels is expected to provide ample opportunities for market growth in the coming years.



Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market Overview



The Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of CVD and growing cases of osteoporosis bone deformation in adults and newborns. However, the limited awareness regarding benefits of vitamin K2 hinders the market growth. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to factors such as rising elderly population, growing cardiovascular diseases, and innovative product availability. The Rest of Asia Pacific includes Thailand, New Zealand, Singapore, Myanmar, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The countries mentioned above offer significant growth opportunities for the vitamin K2 market.



For instance, in 2019, according to Singapore's long-term care system adapting to population aging report, 14% of the country's population (i.e., 3.9 million people) was aged 65 years or older. By 2030, it is expected to reach 25% due to rising life expectancy, and this demographic shift has profound implications for the country's health and care needs. Additionally, in New Zealand, the risk of developing AF increases with age and occurs in about 5% of the population over 65 years and about 10% of people older than 80. Moreover, healthcare expenditure has been observed to increase in these countries.

For instance, Malaysia's healthcare spending increased from 2017 to 2018, accounting for US$ 427 in 2018, a 12.22% increase from 2017. Thailand's healthcare expenditure amounts to US$ 25.3 billion, and costs are expected to increase by US$ 47.9 billion by 2026, reflecting a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 6.6%. Therefore, such factors are expected to enhance the market growth during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market Segmentation



The Asia Pacific vitamin K2 market is segmented into product, dosage forms, source, application, and country.

Based on product, the Asia Pacific vitamin K2 market is segmented into MK-4, MK-7, and combination drugs. The MK-7 segment held the largest share of the Asia Pacific vitamin K2 market in 2022.

Based on dosage forms, the Asia Pacific vitamin K2 market is segmented into capsules & tablets, powder, and oils. The powder segment held the largest share of the Asia Pacific vitamin K2 market in 2022.

Based on source, the Asia Pacific vitamin K2 market is segmented into natural and synthetic. The natural segment held a larger share of the Asia Pacific vitamin K2 market in 2022.

Based on application, the Asia Pacific vitamin K2 market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food, and others. The pharmaceuticals segment held the largest share of the Asia Pacific vitamin K2 market in 2022.

Based on country, the Asia Pacific vitamin K2 market is segmented into China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The Rest of Asia Pacific dominated the Asia Pacific vitamin K2 market in 2022.

Balchem, BASF, Glanbia, International Flavors & Fragrances, Koninklijke DSM, Lesaffre et Cie SA, Lonza Group, Novozymes and Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) Co Ltd are some of the leading companies operating in the Asia Pacific vitamin K2 market.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2022 20.05 Million Forecasted Market Value by 2030 187.93 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.3% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology



4. Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers:

4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of CVD

4.1.2 Growing Cases of Osteoporosis Bone Deformation in Adults and Newborns

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 Limited Awareness Regarding Benefits of Vitamin K2

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Expansion of Distribution Channel

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Regulatory Consideration and Standards

4.5 Impact Analysis:



5. Vitamin K2 Market - Asia Pacific Market Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2022 - 2030



6. Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Product.

6.1 Overview

6.2 Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market Revenue Share, by Product 2022 & 2030 (%)

6.3 MK-4

6.4 MK-7

6.5 Combination Drugs



7. Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Dosage Form.

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market Revenue Share, by Dosage Form, 2022 & 2030 (%)

7.3 Capsules and Tablets

7.4 Powder

7.5 Oil



8. Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Source.

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market Revenue Share, by Source, 2022 & 2030 (%)

8.3 Natural

8.4 Synthetic



9. Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Application.

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market Revenue Share, by Application, 2022 & 2030 (%)

9.3 Pharmaceuticals

9.4 Nutraceuticals and Food

9.5 Others



10. Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market - Country Analysis

10.1.1 Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market, by Country, 2022 & 2030 (%)

10.1.1.1 China: Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.2 Japan: Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.3 India: Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.4 Australia: Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.5 South Korea: Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)

10.1.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific Vitamin K2 Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 (US$ Million)



11. Vitamin K2 Market Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies in Vitamin K2 Market

11.3 Organic Growth Strategies

11.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies



12. Company Profiles

Balchem Corp

BASF SE

Glanbia Plc

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lesaffre et Cie SA

Lonza Group AG

Novozymes AS

Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) Co Ltd





