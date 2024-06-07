AMERICAN SALARS FILES NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON BLACKROCK SOUTH LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SALARS LITHIUM INC. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: ASALF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) announces it has filed an NI 43-101 technical report titled “Technical Report on The Black Rock South Lithium Brine Property, Washoe County, Nevada, USA”, dated June 4th, 2024, prepared by Mr. William Feyerabend CPG, that has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and will be made available on the Company’s website at www.americansalars.com/black-rock-south-lithium-salar/







Image 1. Photo taken at the Blackrock South Lithium Project, Nevada, USA

Please click here to view image

R. Nick Horsley, CEO & Director States, “Mr. Feyerabend notes in his report that the claims cover a conceptual target for lithium brines which are very similar to the published geology of the Clayton Valley lithium brine production area approximately 200 miles to the Southeast. The concept is consistent with generally accepted data and theories about the formation of lithium brine resources. The Black Rock area is known have brines hosted in basin-fill sediments. We’re excited at the prospect of developing the Blackrock South project and look forward to an initial exploration program. Our Blackrock South project is situated in a tier 1 jurisdiction home of the Tesla Gigafactory and America’s only producing lithium mine. The opportunity to discover a domestic lithium supply would be a great compliment to our NI 43-101 compliant 457,000 tonne LCE inferred lithium resource in Argentina.”

About the Blackrock South Lithium Brine Project

The Blackrock South Lithium Brine Project is located 72 Miles North of the Tesla Gigafactory, 93 Miles Southwest of Thacker Pass, and 215 miles Northwest of the United States’ only producing lithium mine, the Silver Peak Lithium Mine owned by Albermarle Corporation. The claims cover a conceptual target for lithium brines which is very similar to the published geology of the Clayton Valley lithium brine production area approximately 200 miles to the Southeast. The concept is consistent with generally accepted data and theories about the formation of lithium brine resources. The target area is lithium – brines hosted in basin-fill sediments.

Image 2. Blackrock South Lithium Brine Project proximity to Tesla Gigafactory and America’s only producing lithium mine, Silver Peak.

Please click here to view image

A recent mineral exploration on the Galt claim group under option to Surge Battery Metals (CSE:NILI) located 11 Miles to the South includes 51 playa sediment samples collected for chemical analysis at ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver, B.C. Results of aqua regia leaching of the samples show 68 to 852 parts per million lithium (mean 365 ppm), 5.3 to 201 ppm cesium (mean 72 ppm) and 35 to 377 ppm rubidium (mean 180 ppm). Results from two seven-foot-deep auger holes show lithium, cesium, and rubidium concentrations in the range of 143.5 to 773 ppm Li, 56.8 to 102.5 ppm Cs and 155 to 272 Rb. American Salars’ management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to American Salars may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Additionally, the Company has entered into a Digital Marketing Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Black Swan Solutions Inc. DBA VHLA Media Inc. ("VHLA") pursuant to which VHLA will provide certain digital marketing services (the "Services") to the Company.

The Services provided by VHLA will include, but not be limited to, social media content and ads, marketing, and CEO interviews distributed through social media platforms such as Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, Reddit and LinkedIn. The Agreement has a term of one (1) month which may be extended by agreement in writing between VHLA and the Company for up to 6 months. As consideration for the provision of the Services, and in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Agreement, the Company will pay VHLA a fee of C$55,000 plus GST.

VHLA is a British Columbia based company headed by Dawson Ignatieff, Tyler Kujala and Adam Emes who are operating at arm's length from the Company. VHLA owns 103,000 shares of the Company, and neither VHLA nor any of its principals and affiliates holds any other interest, direct or indirect in the Company.

Qualified Person

Mr. William Feyerabend, CPG, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101 contributed to the production of this press release and approves of the technical and scientific information contained herein.

About American Salars Lithium Inc.

About American Salars Lithium Inc. American Salars Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market. Its flagship project is the Candela II Salar Project in Argentina which features a NI 43-101 inferred resource.

All Stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“ R. Nick Horsley ”

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

American Salars Lithium Inc.

Phone: 604.880.2189

E-Mail: info@americansalars.com



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding American Salar’s intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits American Salars will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements’ current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including American Salars results of exploration or review of properties that American Salars does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and American Salars assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.