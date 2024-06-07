Key Innovations and Regulatory Push Propel Europe EV Battery Testing Market to $917.7 Million by 2032

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Formation and Testing Market: Focus on Vehicle Type, Application, Battery Chemistry, Deployment Method, Sourcing, Testing Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe electric vehicle battery formation and testing market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $227.6 million in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.76% and reach $917.7 million by 2032.

The growth of the electric vehicle battery formation and testing market is anticipated to be propelled by the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the necessity to verify the safety, reliability, and performance of EV batteries. With the rapid acceleration in EV adoption, battery manufacturers face the challenge of producing high-quality batteries that adhere to rigorous safety standards.







The European market for electric vehicle (EV) battery formation and testing is experiencing robust growth, driven by stringent EU regulations on emissions and a strong push towards electrification. As European nations commit to reducing their carbon footprint, the demand for EVs has surged, necessitating advanced battery testing and formation processes to ensure safety and performance standards.

Key players in the region are investing heavily in R&D to innovate testing methodologies that enhance battery life and efficiency. Moreover, collaborations between automotive manufacturers and technology providers are fostering the development of state-of-the-art testing facilities. This market is further supported by government incentives for EV adoption and the establishment of high-tech manufacturing hubs, positioning Europe as a leader in the shift towards sustainable transportation.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application

Manufacturing

Testing

Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation by Battery Chemistry

Lithium-Ion

Others

Segmentation by Sourcing Type

In-house

Outsourcing

Segmentation by Deployment Method

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Segmentation by Testing Type

Mechanical Tests

Thermal Tests

Electrical Tests

Others

Segmentation by Country

Germany

Hungary

Poland

Sweden

Rest-of-Europe

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and regional presence.



Some of the prominent names in this market are:

Siemens

ABB

SAP

Dassault Systemes

Tulip Batteries

TUV SUD

Infineon Technologies

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 95 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $227.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $917.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Growing Demand for High-Performance and Reliable Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries

1.1.1.2 Strategic Business Strategies to Enhance Presence in the Electric Vehicle Battery Formation and Testing Market

1.1.2 Technology Roadmap

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.2 Government Initiatives

1.1.3.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Key Patent Mapping

1.1.4.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Adoption and Utilization of Electric Vehicles

1.2.1.2 Improving Electric Vehicle Performance through Accurate Battery Testing

1.2.1.3 Stringent Government Regulations on EV Battery Safety and Performance

1.2.2 Business Restraints

1.2.2.1 Less Adoption of EVs in Many Underdeveloped and Developing Countries

1.2.2.2 Supply Chain Uncertainties and Lack of Charging Infrastructure

1.2.3 Business Opportunities

1.2.3.1 Growing Usage of Emerging Technologies for Battery Testing

1.2.3.2 Increase in the Number of Battery Failure Cases in Electric Vehicles



2 Regions

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Europe: Country-Level Analysis

2.1.1.1 Germany

2.1.1.2 Sweden

2.1.1.3 Poland

2.1.1.4 Hungary

2.1.1.5 Rest-of-Europe

2.2 U.K.



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Product/Service Matrix

3.4 Company Profiles

Siemens

ABB

SAP

Dassault Systemes

AVEVA Group

Tulip Batteries

TUV SUD

Infineon Technologies

Element Materials Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3d3nff

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment