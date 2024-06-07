Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Overview of the 2024-2026 U.S. Electric Utility Market for OT/IT Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market segments covered in this year's series include energy management systems (EMS), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), geographic information systems (GIS), customer information systems (CIS), outage management systems (OMS), meter data management systems (MDMS), mobile workforce management systems (MWM), advanced distribution management systems and advanced distribution automation (ADMS/ADA), energy market management systems (EMMS), Cybersecurity, generation management and distributed control systems (GMS/DCS) and distributed energy resources management systems (DERMS).

The total value of shipments/sales of these 12 systems and application software categories delivered primarily to U.S. based electric utilities and C&I customers is now estimated to be more than $3 billion annually. Some major systems providers are active in a majority of these market segments, with industry segment specialists also key participants.

The C&I segment accounts for about $120-$150 million in procurements of these systems, as developed primarily for electric utilities. However, EMMS offerings are primarily oriented to the ISO/RTO community, and DERMS solutions are regularly purchased by renewables aggregators, as are specialized SCADA offerings for wind and solar applications.

Some of the segments are oligopolistic, in that only a handful of suppliers are actively serving that particular market. EMS and EMMS are two such examples. Other segments are characterized by fragmented market shares held by many suppliers, as evidenced in cyber security, OMS and MDMS market segments.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6jsf7t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.