Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 7 June 2024



Announcement no. 31/2024









The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

Number of Shares Average Purchase Price Transaction value in DKK RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme 258,528 Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement 176,224 - 31 May 2024 1,300 106.58 138,554 3 June 2024 900 99.70 89,730 4 June2024 2,000 99.83 199,660 5 June 2024 - 0.00 - 6 June 2024 2,000 100.27 200,540 Accumulated under the programme 182,424 3.45 628,484 RTX total shares 8,467,838 RTX Treasuty shares 440,952 5.21% of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

