Share repurchase programme

Nørresundby, 7 June 2024

Announcement no. 31/2024


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 20/2023 dated 30 November 2023, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" regulation.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 December 2023 to 30 September 2024.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period below:

 Number of SharesAverage Purchase PriceTransaction value in DKK
RTX shares prior to initiation of the programme258,528  
Accumulated share in the programme, latest announcement 176,224   -
31 May 20241,300106.58138,554
3 June 202490099.7089,730
4 June20242,00099.83199,660
5 June 2024-0.00-
6 June 20242,000100.27200,540
Accumulated under the programme 182,424 3.45 628,484
    
RTX total shares8,467,838  
RTX Treasuty shares440,9525.21%of share capital

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

