Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Me3 DeFi Platform

SINGAPORE, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 7, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Me3 DeFi Platform

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Me3, a DeFi platform with unique products and tools in the realms of DeFi, GameFi and gamified staking.

This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly access Me3's solutions via web extension.

The Me3 ecosystem offers a suite of user-friendly products and unique functionalities that aims to bring fairness and fun into DeFi.



