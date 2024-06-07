Nevada Copper Announces Director Resignation

YERINGTON, Nev., June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX: NCU) (OTC: NEVDF) (FSE: ZYTA) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) announced today that it has received a notice of resignation, effective June 6, 2024, from director Guillaume de Dardel who was a nominee of Mercuria Holdings (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.



