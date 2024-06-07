Global Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) Market Forecast to Reach $26.41 Billion by 2034 - Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Waters Corporation Dominate

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LS-MS) market accounted for USD 6.38 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.41 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of rising R&D spending in the healthcare industry, rising demand for sophisticated analytical techniques, growing emphasis on environmental monitoring, advancements in LC-MS technology, growing use of personalized medicine, and strategic alliances and collaborations.



By product type, the reversed-phase liquid chromatography (RPLC) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LS-MS) market in 2023 owing to the widespread use in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research applications, driven by its ability to separate complex mixtures efficiently and its compatibility with mass spectrometry detection. Additionally, the ultra-high pressure liquid chromatography (UHPLC) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its superior speed, resolution, and sensitivity, enabling quicker analyses, higher throughput, and improved detection limits compared to traditional HPLC systems.



By platform, the single mass spectrometry segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LS-MS) market in 2023 owing to its cost-effectiveness, versatility, and widespread adoption across various industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, environmental testing, and food safety. Additionally, the hybrid mass spectrometry segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its superior analytical capabilities, offering enhanced sensitivity, resolution, and flexibility for complex sample analyses across multiple applications in pharmaceuticals, proteomics, metabolomics, and environmental testing.



By application, the pharmaceutical and biotech segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LS-MS) market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for drug development, quality control, and regulatory compliance, driving the adoption of LC-MS technology for precise and sensitive analysis in pharmaceutical and biotech research and manufacturing processes. Additionally, the clinical diagnostics segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for accurate and sensitive analytical techniques for disease diagnosis, biomarker discovery, and therapeutic monitoring, driving the adoption of liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) technology in clinical laboratories and healthcare settings.



By end-user, the biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LS-MS) market in 2023 owing to the critical need for precise analysis in drug discovery, development, and quality control processes, driving widespread adoption of LC-MS technology within these sectors. For instance, Shimadzu Corporation introduced the Nexera Lite LC-MS system in January 2024. It is a cost-effective and small-sized solution for routine LC-MS analysis. Additionally, the research laboratories segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in scientific research, rising demand for advanced analytical techniques, and expanding applications of liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) across various fields such as life sciences, environmental science, and material science.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of key market players, robust healthcare infrastructure, significant R&D investments, and stringent regulatory standards. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing industrialization, rising investments in healthcare infrastructure, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, and growing adoption of advanced analytical technologies like liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) across various applications in research, clinical diagnostics, and environmental testing. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the new Thermo Scientific Vanquish UHPLC system in February 2024, which boasts enhanced sensitivity, speed, and resolution for sophisticated analytical applications.



Report Scope:

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product Type, Platform, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LS-MS) Market Segmentation, by:

Product Type

Normal-Phase Liquid Chromatography (NPLC)

Reversed-Phase Liquid Chromatography (RPLC)

Ion Exchange Liquid Chromatography (IELC)

Size Exclusion Liquid Chromatography (SELC)

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Ultra-High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)

Low-Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC)

Others

Platform

Single Mass Spectrometry

Hybrid Mass Spectrometry

Others

Application

Pharmaceutical

Biotech

Petrochemical

Environmental Testing

Food and Beverage Testing

Others

End-user

Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries

Research Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Industrial

Government and Public

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Companies Featured

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Waters Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Bruker Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

SCIEX (a division of Danaher Corporation)

JEOL Ltd.

AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Restek Corporation

Analytik Jena AG

LECO Corporation

Rigaku Corporation

