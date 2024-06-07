EverWind Fuels Unveils New Site Renderings for Its Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Production Facility in Newfoundland & Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland & Labrador, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverWind Fuels ("EverWind"), North America’s leading developer of green hydrogen projects, is excited to release new site renderings for its world-scale green fuels project in development on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland & Labrador.

The Burin Peninsula renderings leverage EverWind’s recent FEED completion on the first phase of its Point Tupper green hydrogen and ammonia project in Nova Scotia, the first project in the Western Hemisphere to reach this milestone.

“FEED completion is always an important milestone on any project,” said Trent Vichie, CEO of EverWind, “but it is exponentially more important when it’s a first of a kind design in a new industry like green hydrogen and ammonia.”

“The renderings for our project on the Burin Peninsula are based on over 110,000 hours of engineering that have gone into our Point Tupper Project, but have been adjusted to reflect the massive size and scale of our project on the Burin Peninsula,” continued Vichie. “Our Nova Scotia project may be first to market, but our Newfoundland project will be bigger!”

The project is also drawing significant support and excitement from communities on the Burin Peninsula. “This project represents the future for the Burin Peninsula – the jobs and the economic opportunities that our region has been losing for decades,” expressed Dave Pittman, Mayor of Winterland and member of the Burin Peninsula Energy Board. “I know there is a tremendous amount of work left to bring the project to our peninsula, but these renderings are an exciting glimpse into the future we hope to see.”

EverWind has been advancing the development of its green hydrogen and ammonia project on the Burin Peninsula since early 2022. On August 30, 2023, EverWind was selected as one of four successful proponents in the Crown Land for Wind Process administered by the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology. EverWind has been focused on critical long lead development workstreams including its wind resource campaign. In 2023, EverWind commissioned four meteorological towers (“MET”) and is in the process of constructing an additional four MET towers and installing two LiDAR systems. The 10 measurement locations on the Burin Peninsula will make it the largest wind measurement campaign underway in North America. EverWind also enjoys significant support from communities on the Burin Peninsula, and has completed a total of 49 community consultations to date. In terms of next steps, EverWind is preparing to register its Environmental Assessment for the project in July 2024. Phase I of the project contemplates 3GW of wind energy, and combined, the multiple phases represent upwards of 10GW of the strongest wind resource on the planet. Combined, EverWind is actively developing a pipeline of over 15GW of renewables across Atlantic Canada.



Site Renderings

Image 1: EverWind’s Proposed Production Facility for its Burin Peninsula Green Fuels Project.





Image 2: EverWind’s Proposed Marine Terminal and Production Facility for its Burin Peninsula Green Fuels Project.







About EverWind

EverWind is North America's leading independent green hydrogen developer, currently developing a pipeline of 15GW of renewables across Atlantic Canada. EverWind is developing one of the world’s largest green fuels projects on the Burin Peninsula in Newfoundland & Labrador. This project will be critical in delivering the scale and competitive wind resource required to support the green energy transition ambitions of some of the largest industrial companies in the world. EverWind is currently preparing its environmental approval application and to date has collected 18 months of environmental data and is executing the largest wind measurement campaign in the province. EverWind continues to engage with communities and stakeholders on the Burin Peninsula and work closely with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to ensure the economic, social and environmental prosperity of the region for generations to come.

EverWind is also concurrently developing a sister green fuels project at Point Tupper in Nova Scotia. The Point Tupper Project received the first Environmental Approval in North America for a large-scale green hydrogen project, and is well progressed in design, engineering, and development for the first phase of both its green energy generation projects and the production facility which will convert this energy into green hydrogen and green ammonia. EverWind owns and operates the Point Tupper Transshipment Terminal, which is the deepest ice-free berth on the East Coast of North America, with world class access to rail, roads, and pipelines. Our safety-first culture, evidenced through 18 years without a lost time injury, reflects a highly skilled and extensively certified workforce.

EverWind is led by Trent Vichie, a co-founder of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, and a former Blackstone Partner. EverWind's development team consists of over 20 members who have previously held senior positions at various infrastructure, private equity, renewable power, engineering, and utility companies. EverWind is supported by a local team of Newfoundland & Labrador based partners including ICI Innovations, Angler Solutions, Eunoia Consulting, Robot Interactive and Edwards & Associates.

