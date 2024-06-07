LGI Homes celebrates National Homeownership Month

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) commemorates National Homeownership Month.



Since 2003, LGI Homes has recognized National Homeownership Month every June by promoting the benefits of homeownership and highlighting the Company’s unique value proposition to first-time homebuyers.

“At LGI Homes, we are proud to have helped over 70,000 families achieve the dream of homeownership,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “Each year, we commemorate National Homeownership Month by educating buyers on the financial and personal benefits homeownership brings. Despite the current challenges to affordability, we continue to focus our efforts on making homeownership affordable and attainable for buyers across the nation.”

Throughout the month of June, LGI Homes will be celebrating its current homeowners by featuring their stories and testimonials and sharing what they love about owning an LGI Home.

Mr. Lipar concluded, “During National Homeownership Month, we take this opportunity to champion and celebrate what we do every day – make the American dream of homeownership come true. We are proud to have played a part in dream fulfillment for so many families and look forward to helping many more.”

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 70,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2024 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

