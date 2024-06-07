Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

TORONTO, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the completion of Levens 4-31 well in the Syracuse Project as well as the commencement of drilling activities at the Josephine Mack 1-18 well, marking the initiation of the Company's first test well within the Stockholm Project located in Wallace County, Kansas.



Progress In Syracuse Project With Completion of Levens 4-31

The Company has finished the completion work of Levens 4-31, bringing the total number of producing wells in the Syracuse Project to five. The Company is committed to completing three more wells in Syracuse.

Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

On May 31st, drilling crews broke ground with the spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18. Spudding is the process of beginning to drill a well in the oil and gas industry, marking the start of the actual drilling operation. This well represents the first exploratory effort under the Stockholm Project's scope, targeting the Morrow Zone at a proposed depth of 5,300 feet. This initiative underscores VVC's strategic entry into this geologically promising region. The Company has positioned the Josephine Mack 1-18 to thoroughly evaluate the hydrocarbon potential of the Morrow Zone.

Exploration Strategy and Economic Significance

The Company’s Stockholm Project is in the Morrow Zone, known for its stratigraphy and potential as a hydrocarbon reservoir. The data from the Josephine Mack 1-18 well will help determine the feasibility of further development in this area. This project is located an hour north of the Syracuse Project, which will allow the Company to utilize existing relationships with favorable vendors and operators.

Jim Culver, CEO & President of VVC, stated, "The initiation of drilling at the Josephine Mack 1-18 well is the logical next step in broadening our operational footprint, particularly within the promising economic Morrow Zone of Kansas."

A Continued Commitment to Sustainable Practices

VVC remains dedicated to environmentally responsible practices. The Company’s operations are conducted with the utmost regard to ensuring sustainability, minimal environmental impact and adherence to the highest industry standards and best practices.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC) and on the OTC Market (OTCQB:VVCVF). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer For further information, please contact: Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 (FR) or Emily Bigelow - (615) 504-4621 (EN) E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: info@vvcresources.com Emily@VVCResources.com



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 – Tel: 416-619-5304