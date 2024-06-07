Pixalate Releases Q1 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Mapping Reports for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV: 4 Sling TV App Store IDs Map to 1,869 Bundle IDs Across the Open Programmatic Ad Supply Chain

LONDON, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2024 CTV Bundle ID Mapping Reports for Roku , Amazon Fire TV , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV .





Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 94k Connected TV (CTV) apps and nearly 6 billion global open programmatic ad transactions in Q1 2024 on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV devices in Q1 2024 to compile this research.





In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability ad fraudsters can exploit.

Key Findings in Pixalate’s Q1 2024 CTV Bundle ID Mapping Report

Roku:



Estimated Open Programmatic Ad Spend: 91% goes to apps with multiple bundle IDs

91% goes to apps with multiple bundle IDs App Bundle IDs: 35% of apps are referred to by multiple bundle IDs

Amazon Fire TV:

Estimated Open Programmatic Ad Spend: 80% goes to apps with multiple bundle IDs

80% goes to apps with multiple bundle IDs App Bundle IDs: 41% of apps are referred to by multiple bundle IDs





Samsung Smart TV:



Estimated Open Programmatic Ad Spend: 90% goes to apps with multiple bundle IDs

90% goes to apps with multiple bundle IDs App Bundle IDs: 28% of apps are referred to by multiple bundle IDs



Apple TV:



Estimated Open Programmatic Ad Spend: 91% goes to apps with multiple bundle ID.

91% goes to apps with multiple bundle ID. App Bundle IDs: 40% of apps are referred to by multiple bundle IDs







Roku Apps Referred to by the Most Bundle IDs in Q1 2024

Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream – 574 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports – 167 Xumo Play – 40 DIRECTV – 28 AMC – 24



Apple TV Apps Referred to by the Most Bundle IDs in Q1 2024

Sling: Live TV, Sports & News – 378 Xumo Play: Stream TV & Movies – 21 Pluto TV: Watch & Stream Live – 14 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports – 8 AMC: Stream TV Shows & Movies – 7

Amazon Fire TV Apps Referred to by the Most Bundle IDs in Q1 2024

Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream – 444 Xumo Play – 27 Pluto TV - It’s Free TV – 19 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News – 19 DISH Anywhere – 19

Samsung Smart TV Apps Referred to by the Most Bundle IDs in Q1 2024

Sling TV – 473 SAMSUNG TV PLUS – 289 Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports – 25 Pluto TV – 21 Xumo Play – 19

Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.





Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support and information for Channel and Network Objects to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

Download Pixalate’s CTV Bundle ID Mapping Reports