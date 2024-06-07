ARHT Media Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Secured Subordinated Debentures

TORONTO, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or the "Company") (TSXV:ART), (OTCQB:ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully closed the first tranche of a private placement (the "Private Placement") of 2024 Series B secured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") for an aggregate principal amount of $825,000 (the "Principal Amount"). A second and final tranche of the Private Placement of up to an additional $375,000 is expected to close by June 16, 2024.



The Debentures mature on August 3, 2025 (the "Maturity Date") and carry an annual interest rate of 15%, accrued and payable semi-annually on each of June 30 and December 31, in cash or shares at the option of the Company and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Subject to certain conditions, the Company will have the right to prepay any or part of the Debentures at any time prior to the Maturity Date by paying the Principal Amount.

The Debentures are secured by substantially all of ARHT's assets pursuant to an amended and restated general security agreement effective as of June 6, 2024, in favor of the collateral agent on behalf of the existing debenture holders ("GSA"). The Principal Amount of Debentures rank pari passu with the $2,279,666 of principal amount of existing secured subordinated debentures of the Company with substantially the same terms (other than with respect to date of issue and commencement of interest accrual) and are secured against all of the assets of the Company pursuant to the GSA. The security interest in collateral comprising of accounts receivable and inventory are subordinated to the Company's current senior lender's security interest.

The Debentures are subject to a four-month statutory hold period commencing on the date of their issuance. Subject to the foregoing, the Debenture may not be assigned, transferred or resold, except upon the prior written consent of the Company. In the first tranche of the Private Placement, an aggregate of $50,000 principal amount of the Debentures was purchased by a trust of which a director of the Company is a trustee, and are exempt from the formal valuation and minority approval provisions of National Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holder in Special Transactions. The Company has paid an aggregate of $7,500 in cash as finders' fees to finders in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. The Principal Amount of the Debentures is not convertible into common shares or any other securities of the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes to support the Company's growth.

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

