rePurpose Global and its Partners Prevent Plastic Waste from Leaking into the Pacific Ocean

New York, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rePurpose Global, the leading sustainability action platform, is thrilled to share its impact initiative helping protect the breeding ground of migrating humpback whales in Columbia this World Ocean Day. Alongside pet brands Earth Animal and Fera Pets, the team of more than 50 volunteers recovered 16,797 lbs of plastic waste, the equivalent of 1.27 million plastic bags, across the beaches of Juan Chaco and La Barra in Buenaventura, Colombia from leaking into the Pacific Ocean.

Colombia’s Pacific coast, famous for its beaches and national parks, is a crucial habitat for migrating humpback whales. Unfortunately, the region battles a severe plastic pollution problem due to inadequate waste management infrastructure. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) highlights in its issues brief on plastic pollution that all ecosystems— land, freshwater and marine — suffer its effects. An alarming estimate of 20 million metric tons of plastic waste leaks into the environment annually, causing profound harm by polluting ecosystems, diminishing biodiversity, and exacerbating climate change.

“We at Earth Animal are dedicated to caring for animals, people, and our Earth and consider the social and environmental impact of everything we do. As such, we are thrilled to have participated in preventing plastic pollution from destroying the eco-sensitive region of Buenaventura. Preserving our natural ecosystems is essential for conservation efforts and is fundamental to human well-being.” Stephanie Volo, Chief Impact Officer, at Earth Animal Ventures.

As the convener of brands supporting impact projects protecting vulnerable coastal regions across the Americas, Africa, and Asia, rePurpose Global clearly understands the transformative power of collaboration in creating a healthy blue planet, and a more just, equitable and sustainable society. As such, educational sessions were also planned for local communities of Buenaventura about the importance of recovering and recycling plastics. Hugo Oritz, one of the community members shared “This waste collection is very important for me because we are the ones living here, this is our ecosystem and our environment.”

“As part of the initiative, volunteers were encouraged to bring plastic waste from their homes and neighboring environment, and the collected waste was exchanged for essential items such as cooking tools and games for children, among other things. It was lovely to see the smiles on their faces and the impact we made,” elaborated Hannah Hughes, Director of Innovation and Sustainability, at Fera Pets.

“It's our honor to be working with impact partners such as Earth Animals and Fera Pets who understand the importance of plastic reduction and the intricate connection between plastic pollution, biodiversity loss, and the degradation of ecosystems, and are actively taking action against plastic pollution. To create a sustainable future, we need to not only mitigate our generation of plastic waste but actively find plastic alternatives,” emphasized Peter Wang Hjemdahl, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at rePurpose Global.

rePurpose Global invites you to visit www.repurpose.global for more information on how to catalyze action against plastic pollution for the environment, ocean, and climate.





ABOUT REPURPOSE GLOBAL

rePurpose Global is the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, bringing together brands, consumers, innovators, and policymakers to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. Through its pioneering solutions across the circular economy value chain, the organization has helped more than 300 companies measure, reduce, and take action on their plastic footprints, while driving systems change on a global scale.

rePurpose Impact Projects have recovered over 25 million kilograms of plastic waste from the environment to date, protecting vulnerable coastal regions across the Americas, Africa, and Asia. In doing so, the organization has enabled the delivery of waste management services to millions of people across the world, while positively impacting the lives of thousands of marginalized waste workers.

Founded in 2016, rePurpose Global now employs over 70 full-time team members across offices worldwide. For more information, please visit https://repurpose.global/.

ABOUT EARTH ANIMAL

In 1979, Dr. Bob and Susan Goldstein, Co-Founders of Earth Animal, began creating natural products without using toxic chemicals to treat their patients and family animals. Since then, Earth Animal’s focus has been to pioneer another way - a more holistic, humane, and sustainable way to enhance and preserve quality of life for dogs and cats. Their award-winning products are produced with purpose in the USA with Earth’s finest ingredients.

As a Certified B Corporation™, Earth Animal achieves high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability and operates their business as a force for good in the way they value animals, people, and the Earth. Through their long-established commitment to use 1% of its annual net sales, they invest in a more sustainable future for all Earth’s animals, fund initiatives to improve their positive impact, and donate to mission-driven organizations that need it most. To learn more about Earth Animal’s sustainability initiatives, please visit: https://earthanimal.com/sustainability/.





ABOUT FERA PETS

Fera Pets, Inc. offers a veterinarian-formulated line of pet-approved supplements. It uses high-quality ingredients that are effective, clean, and delicious. Each product is manufactured in the USA and bears the NASC seal. Fera Pets, Inc. is led by Dr. Michelle Dulake and Emily Hsu, lifelong friends-turned-entrepreneurs who combined their respective expertise and backgrounds to formulate a line of pet supplements meant to keep pets wild at heart and running free as long as possible. To learn more about Fera Pets, Inc., visit www.ferapets.com or follow the company's journey on social media at @ferapets.







