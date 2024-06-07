Dolphin Claims Celebrates Settling Over $50 Million in Insurance Claims Across Fort Lauderdale and Miami

Fort Lauderdale, FL, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolphin Claims, a leading provider of public adjustment services, is proud to announce the celebration of settling over $50 million in insurance claims across Fort Lauderdale and Miami. This milestone accomplishment showcases the award-winning company’s impressive track record of achieving exceptional client results.

From water damage in the home to complex commercial claims, the licensed and certified public adjusters at Dolphin Claims’ dedication to earning its clients the maximum compensation has enabled the company to secure over $50 million in settlements across Florida, most significantly in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The top public adjusting firm’s no recovery, no fee approach, and unwavering client-centric method have significantly contributed to this industry-leading success and enable each claim to be uniquely approached to guarantee the best outcome while empowering the client through the process with confidence and ease.

“Disputing an insurance claim can be an extremely stress-filled process,” said a spokesperson for Dolphin Claims. “You’ve just had the roof ripped off your home because of a hurricane, and you need financial assistance now, not in five months. At Dolphin Claims, we get it. We will be with you every step of the way. We don’t leave you in the dark; we take over your claim and keep you informed throughout the process. You need to work with a team of reliable and licensed adjusters who have your best interest at heart.”

As the top Public Adjuster Fort Lauderdale, Dolphin Claims leverages its deep knowledge and local expertise of the city to efficiently handle a comprehensive spectrum of claim types that can occur in Florida, including hurricane, mold, flood, and fire damage.

This broad understanding, combined with the highly rated adjustment service company’s team of expert negotiators, allows clients to receive a steadfast partner skilled in the nuances of Miami and Fort Lauderdale insurance laws who is determined to secure the maximum settlements of their claims.

Dolphin Claims additionally prioritizes a meticulous approach through conducting thorough damage assessments to document every possible detail to strengthen a client’s claim and increase the chance of achieving a fair settlement that reflects the true extent of their insurance losses.

“In every interaction with Dolphin Claims, you’ll find clarity, professionalism, and a dedication to your financial well-being. We don’t just manage claims; we build relationships based on trust and success. With Dolphin Claims, you can rest assured that you are choosing a Public Adjuster Miami company that stands as a pillar of reliability and expertise in the insurance and claims field,” furthered the spokesperson for Dolphin Claims.

Whether faced with the aftermath of a hurricane or grappling with a denied insurance claim, Dolphin Claims has proven its expertise in expertly navigating the complex landscape of Florida insurance claims and its specialized team’s commitment to managing each claim with convenience, precision, and care.

Dolphin Claims invites individuals in Florida to fill out the contact form on its website to receive a free estimate from a professional team member today. This will increase the chance of winning a claim and maximizing the return.

Dolphin Claims is an award-winning public adjustment service provider that has been providing a specialist range of services, such as property damage, commercial insurance, and insurance claims, for over a decade. With a team of licensed and certified public adjusters, expert local knowledge, and a client-centric approach, Dolphin Claims clients receive peace of mind and a fast turnaround time despite the complexity of their claim.

