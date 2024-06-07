Celiac Disease Market and Epidemiology Analysis 2018-2034 with Detailed Profiles of Marketed and Pipeline Drugs, Including KAN-101 (Kanyos Bio) and TIMP-GLIA/TAK 101 (Takeda)

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Celiac Disease Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major Celiac disease markets reached a value of US$ 584.9 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM are expected to reach US$ 1,362.1 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.85% during 2023-2034.



The increasing incidences of inherited chromosomal disorders on account of gene mutations, mainly HLA-DQ2 and HLA-DQ8, are primarily driving the celiac disease market. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of several associated risk factors, such as gastrointestinal infections, type 1 diabetes, autoimmune thyroid disease, alterations in the composition and diversity of gut bacteria, etc., is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the easy utilization of enzyme supplements, including lactase and alpha-galactosidase, to improve digestion and reduce symptoms of bloating and gas is also propelling the market growth.

Apart from this, several key players are making extensive investments in exploring the use of microbial therapies, such as fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and probiotics, to alter the gut microbiome and alleviate inflammation in the intestine. This, in turn, is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the emerging popularity of gluten-detoxification therapies, which aim to break down gluten in the digestive system before it can trigger an immune response, is further augmenting the market growth.

Besides this, the widespread adoption of non-invasive methods to diagnose celiac disease using saliva, which offers an alternative to genetic testing using blood samples and reduces the number of endoscopies, is expected to drive the celiac disease market during the forecast period.

Report Scope

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the celiac disease market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for celiac disease and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current celiac disease marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $584.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1362.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Celiac Disease - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Regulatory Process

4.3 Epidemiology (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.4 Market Overview (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.5 Competitive Intelligence



5 Celiac Disease - Disease Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis

5.3 Pathophysiology

5.4 Causes and Risk Factors

5.5 Treatment



6 Patient Journey



7 Celiac Disease - Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights

7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets

7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States

7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany

7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France

7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom

7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy

7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain

7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan



8 Celiac Disease - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices

8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment

8.2 Treatment Algorithm



9 Celiac Disease - Unmet Needs



10 Celiac Disease - Key Endpoints of Treatment



11 Celiac Disease - Marketed Products

11.1 List of Celiac Disease Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

11.1.1 Drug Name - Company Name

11.1.1.1 Drug Overview

11.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action

11.1.1.3 Regulatory Status

11.1.1.4 Clinical Trial Results

11.1.1.5 Sales Across Major Markets

12 Celiac Disease - Pipeline Drugs

12.1 List of Celiac Disease Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

12.1.1 KAN-101 - Kanyos Bio

12.1.1.1 Drug Overview

12.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action

12.1.1.3 Clinical Trial Results

12.1.1.4 Safety and Efficacy

12.1.1.5 Regulatory Status

12.1.2 TIMP-GLIA (TAK 101) - Takeda

12.1.3 TPM502 - Topas Therapeutics

12.1.4 Latiglutenase - ImmunogenX

12.1.5 TAK-062 - Takeda



13. Celiac Disease - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs



14. Celiac Disease - Clinical Trial Landscape

14.1 Drugs by Status

14.2 Drugs by Phase

14.3 Drugs by Route of Administration

14.4 Key Regulatory Events



15 Celiac Disease - Market Scenario

15.1 Market Scenario - Key Insights

15.2 Market Scenario - Top 7 Markets

15.3 Market Scenario - United States

15.4 Market Scenario - Germany

15.5 Market Scenario - France

15.6 Market Scenario - United Kingdom

15.7 Market Scenario - Italy

15.8 Market Scenario - Spain

15.9 Market Scenario - Japan



16 Celiac Disease - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders



17 Celiac Disease Market - SWOT Analysis

17.1 Strengths

17.2 Weaknesses

17.3 Opportunities

17.4 Threats



18 Celiac Disease Market - Strategic Recommendations



19 Appendix



