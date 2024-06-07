Celiac Disease Market and Epidemiology Analysis 2018-2034 with Detailed Profiles of Marketed and Pipeline Drugs, Including KAN-101 (Kanyos Bio) and TIMP-GLIA/TAK 101 (Takeda)

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Celiac Disease Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 7 major Celiac disease markets reached a value of US$ 584.9 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM are expected to reach US$ 1,362.1 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.85% during 2023-2034.
The increasing incidences of inherited chromosomal disorders on account of gene mutations, mainly HLA-DQ2 and HLA-DQ8, are primarily driving the celiac disease market. In addition to this, the rising prevalence of several associated risk factors, such as gastrointestinal infections, type 1 diabetes, autoimmune thyroid disease, alterations in the composition and diversity of gut bacteria, etc., is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the easy utilization of enzyme supplements, including lactase and alpha-galactosidase, to improve digestion and reduce symptoms of bloating and gas is also propelling the market growth.
Apart from this, several key players are making extensive investments in exploring the use of microbial therapies, such as fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) and probiotics, to alter the gut microbiome and alleviate inflammation in the intestine. This, in turn, is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the emerging popularity of gluten-detoxification therapies, which aim to break down gluten in the digestive system before it can trigger an immune response, is further augmenting the market growth.
Besides this, the widespread adoption of non-invasive methods to diagnose celiac disease using saliva, which offers an alternative to genetic testing using blood samples and reduces the number of endoscopies, is expected to drive the celiac disease market during the forecast period.
Report Scope
This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the celiac disease market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for celiac disease and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.
Time Period of the Study
- Base Year: 2023
- Historical Period: 2018-2023
- Market Forecast: 2024-2034
Countries Covered
- United States
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Japan
Competitive Landscape
This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current celiac disease marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.
- Drug Overview
- Mechanism of Action
- Regulatory Status
- Clinical Trial Results
- Drug Uptake and Market Performance
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|132
|Forecast Period
|2023-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$584.9 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1362.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Celiac Disease - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Regulatory Process
4.3 Epidemiology (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)
4.4 Market Overview (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)
4.5 Competitive Intelligence
5 Celiac Disease - Disease Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis
5.3 Pathophysiology
5.4 Causes and Risk Factors
5.5 Treatment
6 Patient Journey
7 Celiac Disease - Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights
7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets
7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States
7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany
7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France
7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom
7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy
7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain
7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan
8 Celiac Disease - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices
8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment
8.2 Treatment Algorithm
9 Celiac Disease - Unmet Needs
10 Celiac Disease - Key Endpoints of Treatment
11 Celiac Disease - Marketed Products
11.1 List of Celiac Disease Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets
11.1.1 Drug Name - Company Name
11.1.1.1 Drug Overview
11.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action
11.1.1.3 Regulatory Status
11.1.1.4 Clinical Trial Results
11.1.1.5 Sales Across Major Markets
12 Celiac Disease - Pipeline Drugs
12.1 List of Celiac Disease Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets
12.1.1 KAN-101 - Kanyos Bio
12.1.1.1 Drug Overview
12.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action
12.1.1.3 Clinical Trial Results
12.1.1.4 Safety and Efficacy
12.1.1.5 Regulatory Status
12.1.2 TIMP-GLIA (TAK 101) - Takeda
12.1.3 TPM502 - Topas Therapeutics
12.1.4 Latiglutenase - ImmunogenX
12.1.5 TAK-062 - Takeda
13. Celiac Disease - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs
14. Celiac Disease - Clinical Trial Landscape
14.1 Drugs by Status
14.2 Drugs by Phase
14.3 Drugs by Route of Administration
14.4 Key Regulatory Events
15 Celiac Disease - Market Scenario
15.1 Market Scenario - Key Insights
15.2 Market Scenario - Top 7 Markets
15.3 Market Scenario - United States
15.4 Market Scenario - Germany
15.5 Market Scenario - France
15.6 Market Scenario - United Kingdom
15.7 Market Scenario - Italy
15.8 Market Scenario - Spain
15.9 Market Scenario - Japan
16 Celiac Disease - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders
17 Celiac Disease Market - SWOT Analysis
17.1 Strengths
17.2 Weaknesses
17.3 Opportunities
17.4 Threats
18 Celiac Disease Market - Strategic Recommendations
19 Appendix
