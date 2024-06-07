Global Substance Use Disorder Markets and Epidemiology Forecast to 2034: SWOT Analysis, Clinical Trials, Marketed & Pipeline Drugs, Unmet Needs

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Substance Use Disorder Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 7 major substance use disorder markets reached a value of US$ 5.1 million in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM are expected to reach US$ 7.5 million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.38% during 2023-2034.
The rising usage of prescription/illicit drugs coupled with the increasing consumption of tobacco and alcohol is primarily driving the global substance use disorder market. In addition to this, the emerging popularity of outpatient rehabilitation programs, which allow individuals to live at home while receiving regular treatment, such as therapy or medication-assisted treatment (MAT), is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, several government bodies across the globe are taking initiatives to create awareness and understanding of SUD as a treatable medical condition, thus reducing the stigma associated with it and encouraging more people to seek treatment. This, in turn, is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor.
Apart from this, the introduction of private insurance coverage for substance abuse disorder treatment, which has made it easier for individuals to access and afford the medicament, is also propelling the global market. Additionally, the escalating utilization of holistic therapeutic approaches, such as yoga, meditation, acupuncture, etc., in combination with traditional SUD treatments to address the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of substance abuse is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of behavioral therapies, including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and motivational interviewing, which help in identifying and changing negative thought patterns and behaviors related to substance abuse, is expected to drive the global substance use disorder market during the forecast period.
Report Scope
This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the substance use disorder market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.
Time Period of the Study
- Base Year: 2023
- Historical Period: 2018-2023
- Market Forecast: 2024-2034
Countries Covered
- United States
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Japan
Analysis Covered Across Each Country
- Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario
- Historical, current, and future performance of the substance use disorder market
- Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market
- Sales of various drugs across the substance use disorder market
Competitive Landscape
This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current substance use disorder marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.
- Drug Overview
- Mechanism of Action
- Regulatory Status
- Clinical Trial Results
- Drug Uptake and Market Performance
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|136
|Forecast Period
|2023-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$7.5 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Substance Use Disorder - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Regulatory Process
4.3 Epidemiology (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)
4.4 Market Overview (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)
4.5 Competitive Intelligence
5 Substance Use Disorder - Disease Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis
5.3 Pathophysiology
5.4 Causes and Risk Factors
5.5 Treatment
6 Patient Journey
7 Substance Use Disorder - Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights
7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets
7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States
7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany
7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France
7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom
7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy
7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain
7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan
8 Substance Use Disorder - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices
8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment
8.2 Treatment Algorithm
9 Substance Use Disorder - Unmet Needs
10 Substance Use Disorder - Key Endpoints of Treatment
11 Substance Use Disorder - Marketed Products
11.1 List of Substance Use Disorder Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets
11.1.1 Campral (Acamprosate)
11.1.1.1 Drug Overview
11.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action
11.1.1.3 Regulatory Status
11.1.1.4 Clinical Trial Results
11.1.1.5 Sales Across Major Markets
11.1.2 Revia (Naltrexone)
11.1.3 Subutex (Buprenorphine extended-release) - Indivior
12 Substance Use Disorder - Pipeline Drugs
12.1 List of Substance Use Disorder Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets
12.1.1 Psilocybin - Clairvoyant Therapeutics
12.1.1.1 Drug Overview
12.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action
12.1.1.3 Clinical Trial Results
12.1.1.4 Safety and Efficacy
12.1.1.5 Regulatory Status
12.1.2 DMX-1002 - DemeRx
12.1.3 Naltrexone intranasal - Opiant Pharmaceuticals
12.1.4 INDV2000 - Indivior
12.1.5 ASP8062 - Astellas Pharma
13. Substance Use Disorder - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs
14. Substance Use Disorder - Clinical Trial Landscape
14.1 Drugs by Status
14.2 Drugs by Phase
14.3 Drugs by Route of Administration
14.4 Key Regulatory Events
15 Substance Use Disorder - Market Scenario
15.1 Market Scenario - Key Insights
15.2 Market Scenario - Top 7 Markets
15.3 Market Scenario - United States
15.4 Market Scenario - Germany
15.5 Market Scenario - France
15.6 Market Scenario - United Kingdom
15.7 Market Scenario - Italy
15.8 Market Scenario - Spain
15.9 Market Scenario - Japan
16 Substance Use Disorder - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders
17 Substance Use Disorder Market - SWOT Analysis
17.1 Strengths
17.2 Weaknesses
17.3 Opportunities
17.4 Threats
18 Substance Use Disorder Market - Strategic Recommendations
19 Appendix
