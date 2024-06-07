Global Substance Use Disorder Markets and Epidemiology Forecast to 2034: SWOT Analysis, Clinical Trials, Marketed & Pipeline Drugs, Unmet Needs

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Substance Use Disorder Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major substance use disorder markets reached a value of US$ 5.1 million in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM are expected to reach US$ 7.5 million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.38% during 2023-2034.







The rising usage of prescription/illicit drugs coupled with the increasing consumption of tobacco and alcohol is primarily driving the global substance use disorder market. In addition to this, the emerging popularity of outpatient rehabilitation programs, which allow individuals to live at home while receiving regular treatment, such as therapy or medication-assisted treatment (MAT), is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, several government bodies across the globe are taking initiatives to create awareness and understanding of SUD as a treatable medical condition, thus reducing the stigma associated with it and encouraging more people to seek treatment. This, in turn, is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the introduction of private insurance coverage for substance abuse disorder treatment, which has made it easier for individuals to access and afford the medicament, is also propelling the global market. Additionally, the escalating utilization of holistic therapeutic approaches, such as yoga, meditation, acupuncture, etc., in combination with traditional SUD treatments to address the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of substance abuse is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of behavioral therapies, including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) and motivational interviewing, which help in identifying and changing negative thought patterns and behaviors related to substance abuse, is expected to drive the global substance use disorder market during the forecast period.

Report Scope



This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the substance use disorder market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the substance use disorder market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the substance use disorder market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current substance use disorder marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $7.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Substance Use Disorder - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Regulatory Process

4.3 Epidemiology (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.4 Market Overview (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.5 Competitive Intelligence



5 Substance Use Disorder - Disease Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis

5.3 Pathophysiology

5.4 Causes and Risk Factors

5.5 Treatment



6 Patient Journey



7 Substance Use Disorder - Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights

7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets

7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States

7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany

7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France

7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom

7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy

7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain

7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan



8 Substance Use Disorder - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices

8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment

8.2 Treatment Algorithm



9 Substance Use Disorder - Unmet Needs



10 Substance Use Disorder - Key Endpoints of Treatment



11 Substance Use Disorder - Marketed Products

11.1 List of Substance Use Disorder Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

11.1.1 Campral (Acamprosate)

11.1.1.1 Drug Overview

11.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action

11.1.1.3 Regulatory Status

11.1.1.4 Clinical Trial Results

11.1.1.5 Sales Across Major Markets

11.1.2 Revia (Naltrexone)

11.1.3 Subutex (Buprenorphine extended-release) - Indivior



12 Substance Use Disorder - Pipeline Drugs

12.1 List of Substance Use Disorder Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

12.1.1 Psilocybin - Clairvoyant Therapeutics

12.1.1.1 Drug Overview

12.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action

12.1.1.3 Clinical Trial Results

12.1.1.4 Safety and Efficacy

12.1.1.5 Regulatory Status

12.1.2 DMX-1002 - DemeRx

12.1.3 Naltrexone intranasal - Opiant Pharmaceuticals

12.1.4 INDV2000 - Indivior

12.1.5 ASP8062 - Astellas Pharma



13. Substance Use Disorder - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs



14. Substance Use Disorder - Clinical Trial Landscape

14.1 Drugs by Status

14.2 Drugs by Phase

14.3 Drugs by Route of Administration

14.4 Key Regulatory Events



15 Substance Use Disorder - Market Scenario

15.1 Market Scenario - Key Insights

15.2 Market Scenario - Top 7 Markets

15.3 Market Scenario - United States

15.4 Market Scenario - Germany

15.5 Market Scenario - France

15.6 Market Scenario - United Kingdom

15.7 Market Scenario - Italy

15.8 Market Scenario - Spain

15.9 Market Scenario - Japan



16 Substance Use Disorder - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders



17 Substance Use Disorder Market - SWOT Analysis

17.1 Strengths

17.2 Weaknesses

17.3 Opportunities

17.4 Threats



18 Substance Use Disorder Market - Strategic Recommendations



19 Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2f4ksx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment