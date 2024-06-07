Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Trends, Epidemiology, and Unmet Needs to 2034: 7MM Projected to Reach $1.16 Billion

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opioid-Induced Constipation Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 7 major opioid-induced constipation markets reached a value of US$ 817.1 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM are expected to reach US$ 1,166.9 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.04% during 2023-2034.
Key Highlights
- The escalating utilization of opioid medications for acute pain, such as after surgery or injury, and chronic pain, including that associated with cancer or certain other medical conditions, is primarily driving the opioid-induced constipation market.
- Moreover, the widespread adoption of effective drugs, such as mu-opioid receptor antagonists and chloride channel type-2 activators, which help enhance intestinal relaxation and stool movements to provide symptom relief, is also bolstering the market growth.
- In addition to this, the inflating application of several diagnostic tools, including Patient Assessment of Constipation Symptoms (PAC-SYM) and PAC-Quality of Life, (PAC-QOL) to measure abdominal and rectal symptoms, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
- Furthermore, numerous key players are making extensive investments in R&D activities to introduce injectable opioid antagonists in order to treat advanced illnesses among patients. This, in turn, is also creating a positive outlook for the market.
- Additionally, the emerging popularity of the hybrid approach, which includes pharmacological therapy and lifestyle modifications, such as increasing dietary fiber, focusing on fluid intake, maintaining physical wellness, etc., for treating the ailment, is expected to drive the opioid-induced constipation market in the coming years.
Report Scope
This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the opioid-induced constipation market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for opioid-induced constipation and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.
Time Period of the Study
- Base Year: 2023
- Historical Period: 2018-2023
- Market Forecast: 2024-2034
Countries Covered
- United States
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Japan
Analysis Covered Across Each Country
- Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario
- Historical, current, and future performance of the opioid-induced constipation market
- Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market
- Sales of various drugs across the opioid-induced constipation market
Competitive Landscape
This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current opioid-induced constipation marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.
- Drug Overview
- Mechanism of Action
- Regulatory Status
- Clinical Trial Results
- Drug Uptake and Market Performance
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|136
|Forecast Period
|2023-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$817.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1166.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Regulatory Process
4.3 Epidemiology (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)
4.4 Market Overview (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)
4.5 Competitive Intelligence
5 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Disease Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis
5.3 Pathophysiology
5.4 Causes and Risk Factors
5.5 Treatment
6 Patient Journey
7 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights
7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets
7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States
7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany
7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France
7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom
7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy
7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain
7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan
8 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices
8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment
8.2 Treatment Algorithm
9 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Unmet Needs
10 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Key Endpoints of Treatment
11 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Marketed Products
11.1 List of Opioid-Induced Constipation Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets
11.1.1 Amitiza (Lubiprostone) - Mallinckrodt
11.1.1.1 Drug Overview
11.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action
11.1.1.3 Regulatory Status
11.1.1.4 Clinical Trial Results
11.1.1.5 Sales Across Major Markets
11.1.2 Relistor (Methylnaltrexone bromide) - Bausch Health Companies/Progenics Pharmaceuticals
11.1.3 Symproic (Naldemedine) - Shionogi
11.1.4 Movantik (Naloxegol) - AstraZeneca/Nektar Therapeutics
12 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Pipeline Drugs
12.1 List of Opioid-Induced Constipation Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets
12.1.1 TD-1211 - Theravance
12.1.1.1 Drug Overview
12.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action
12.1.1.3 Clinical Trial Results
12.1.1.4 Safety and Efficacy
12.1.1.5 Regulatory Status
12.1.2 Lactobacillus gasseri - BioGaia
13. Opioid-Induced Constipation - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs
14. Opioid-Induced Constipation - Clinical Trial Landscape
14.1 Drugs by Status
14.2 Drugs by Phase
14.3 Drugs by Route of Administration
14.4 Key Regulatory Events
15 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Market Scenario
15.1 Market Scenario - Key Insights
15.2 Market Scenario - Top 7 Markets
15.3 Market Scenario - United States
15.4 Market Scenario - Germany
15.5 Market Scenario - France
15.6 Market Scenario - United Kingdom
15.7 Market Scenario - Italy
15.8 Market Scenario - Spain
15.9 Market Scenario - Japan
16 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders
17 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market - SWOT Analysis
17.1 Strengths
17.2 Weaknesses
17.3 Opportunities
17.4 Threats
18 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market - Strategic Recommendations
19 Appendix
