Opioid-Induced Constipation Market Trends, Epidemiology, and Unmet Needs to 2034: 7MM Projected to Reach $1.16 Billion

The 7 major opioid-induced constipation markets reached a value of US$ 817.1 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM are expected to reach US$ 1,166.9 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.04% during 2023-2034.





Key Highlights

The escalating utilization of opioid medications for acute pain, such as after surgery or injury, and chronic pain, including that associated with cancer or certain other medical conditions, is primarily driving the opioid-induced constipation market.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of effective drugs, such as mu-opioid receptor antagonists and chloride channel type-2 activators, which help enhance intestinal relaxation and stool movements to provide symptom relief, is also bolstering the market growth.

In addition to this, the inflating application of several diagnostic tools, including Patient Assessment of Constipation Symptoms (PAC-SYM) and PAC-Quality of Life, (PAC-QOL) to measure abdominal and rectal symptoms, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, numerous key players are making extensive investments in R&D activities to introduce injectable opioid antagonists in order to treat advanced illnesses among patients. This, in turn, is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, the emerging popularity of the hybrid approach, which includes pharmacological therapy and lifestyle modifications, such as increasing dietary fiber, focusing on fluid intake, maintaining physical wellness, etc., for treating the ailment, is expected to drive the opioid-induced constipation market in the coming years.

Report Scope

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the opioid-induced constipation market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for opioid-induced constipation and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the opioid-induced constipation market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the opioid-induced constipation market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current opioid-induced constipation marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $817.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1166.9 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Regulatory Process

4.3 Epidemiology (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.4 Market Overview (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.5 Competitive Intelligence



5 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Disease Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis

5.3 Pathophysiology

5.4 Causes and Risk Factors

5.5 Treatment



6 Patient Journey



7 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights

7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets

7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States

7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany

7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France

7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom

7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy

7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain

7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan



8 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices

8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment

8.2 Treatment Algorithm



9 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Unmet Needs



10 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Key Endpoints of Treatment



11 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Marketed Products

11.1 List of Opioid-Induced Constipation Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

11.1.1 Amitiza (Lubiprostone) - Mallinckrodt

11.1.1.1 Drug Overview

11.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action

11.1.1.3 Regulatory Status

11.1.1.4 Clinical Trial Results

11.1.1.5 Sales Across Major Markets

11.1.2 Relistor (Methylnaltrexone bromide) - Bausch Health Companies/Progenics Pharmaceuticals

11.1.3 Symproic (Naldemedine) - Shionogi

11.1.4 Movantik (Naloxegol) - AstraZeneca/Nektar Therapeutics



12 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Pipeline Drugs

12.1 List of Opioid-Induced Constipation Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

12.1.1 TD-1211 - Theravance

12.1.1.1 Drug Overview

12.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action

12.1.1.3 Clinical Trial Results

12.1.1.4 Safety and Efficacy

12.1.1.5 Regulatory Status

12.1.2 Lactobacillus gasseri - BioGaia



13. Opioid-Induced Constipation - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs



14. Opioid-Induced Constipation - Clinical Trial Landscape

14.1 Drugs by Status

14.2 Drugs by Phase

14.3 Drugs by Route of Administration

14.4 Key Regulatory Events



15 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Market Scenario

15.1 Market Scenario - Key Insights

15.2 Market Scenario - Top 7 Markets

15.3 Market Scenario - United States

15.4 Market Scenario - Germany

15.5 Market Scenario - France

15.6 Market Scenario - United Kingdom

15.7 Market Scenario - Italy

15.8 Market Scenario - Spain

15.9 Market Scenario - Japan



16 Opioid-Induced Constipation - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders



17 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market - SWOT Analysis

17.1 Strengths

17.2 Weaknesses

17.3 Opportunities

17.4 Threats



18 Opioid-Induced Constipation Market - Strategic Recommendations



19 Appendix



