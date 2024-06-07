Niemann-Pick Disease Market Trends, Epidemiology, Unmet Needs, and SWOT Analysis to 2034 - 7MM to Exhibit 4.22% CAGR During 2024-2034, Driven by the Rising Application of Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Niemann-Pick Disease Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major Niemann-Pick disease markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.22% during 2023-2034.

Key Highlights

The increasing prevalence of autosomal recessive inherited disorders, that result in genetic mutations, causing a buildup of cholesterol and other fats within the body cells, is primarily driving the Niemann-Pick disease market.

Furthermore, the widespread utilization of enzyme inhibitors, involving miglustat, which work by inhibiting the body from generating fatty substances and their abnormal accumulation in the organs, is also bolstering the market growth.

Additionally, several government agencies and non-governmental organizations are funding health education programs to raise awareness about early diagnosis and available treatment options for Niemann-Pick disease. This, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the inflating application of enzyme replacement therapy, since it aims to replace defective or deficient ASM enzymes, thereby minimizing fat accumulation, providing symptom relief, and enhancing overall well-being in patients, is further acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the emerging popularity of gene therapy, that involves introducing a functional copy of the faulty gene into the body to treat this ailment, is expected to drive the Niemann-Pick disease market in the coming years.

Report Scope

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the Niemann-Pick disease market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for Niemann-Pick disease and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the Niemann-Pick disease market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the Niemann-Pick disease market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current Niemann-Pick disease marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Niemann-Pick Disease - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Regulatory Process

4.3 Epidemiology (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.4 Market Overview (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.5 Competitive Intelligence



5 Niemann-Pick Disease - Disease Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis

5.3 Pathophysiology

5.4 Causes and Risk Factors

5.5 Treatment



6 Patient Journey



7 Niemann-Pick Disease - Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights

7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets

7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States

7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany

7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France

7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom

7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy

7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain

7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan



8 Niemann-Pick Disease - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices

8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment

8.2 Treatment Algorithm



9 Niemann-Pick Disease - Unmet Needs



10 Niemann-Pick Disease - Key Endpoints of Treatment



11 Niemann-Pick Disease - Marketed Products

11.1 List of Niemann-Pick Disease Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

11.1.1 Xenpozyme (Olipudase alfa) - Sanofi

11.1.1.1 Drug Overview

11.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action

11.1.1.3 Regulatory Status

11.1.1.4 Clinical Trial Results

11.1.1.5 Sales Across Major Markets

11.1.2 Zavesca (Miglustat) - Actelion Pharmaceuticals



12 Niemann-Pick Disease - Pipeline Drugs

12.1 List of Niemann-Pick Disease Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

12.1.1 Trappsol Cyclo - Cyclo Therapeutics

12.1.1.1 Drug Overview

12.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action

12.1.1.3 Clinical Trial Results

12.1.1.4 Safety and Efficacy

12.1.1.5 Regulatory Status

12.1.2 VTS 270 - Mandos

12.1.3 AZ-3102 - Azafaros

12.1.4 Arimoclomol - Zevra Therapeutics



13. Niemann-Pick Disease - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs



14. Niemann-Pick Disease - Clinical Trial Landscape

14.1 Drugs by Status

14.2 Drugs by Phase

14.3 Drugs by Route of Administration

14.4 Key Regulatory Events



15 Niemann-Pick Disease - Market Scenario

15.1 Market Scenario - Key Insights

15.2 Market Scenario - Top 7 Markets

15.3 Market Scenario - United States

15.4 Market Scenario - Germany

15.5 Market Scenario - France

15.6 Market Scenario - United Kingdom

15.7 Market Scenario - Italy

15.8 Market Scenario - Spain

15.9 Market Scenario - Japan



16 Niemann-Pick Disease - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders



17 Niemann-Pick Disease Market - SWOT Analysis

17.1 Strengths

17.2 Weaknesses

17.3 Opportunities

17.4 Threats



18 Niemann-Pick Disease Market - Strategic Recommendations



19 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkf64z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.