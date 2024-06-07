SitePro™ Rentals Opens Location in Aubey, TX - Continues Focus in North Texas

Dallas, TX, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SitePro™ Rentals announced the opening of a new branch in Aubrey, Texas (near Denton, TX).  The 9,700 square foot, five-acre facility will serve customers in the greater North Texas market.  The new location will be managed by Kevin Corley, a nearly 25-year veteran of the equipment rental industry. 
“The Aubrey branch will help us connect our equipment rental locations in North Texas and even further establish our presence in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, allowing us to share fleet more efficiently and better serve contractors and construction professionals in DFW,” said John Hiatt, Chief Operating Officer of SitePro.
Located at 7557 S Highway 377 near Aubrey, this site will be the 18th location opened by SitePro Rentals since its founding in 2021.  “We’re very excited to open in this fast-growing part of the greater DFW market,” said Tim Rule, SitePro Rentals President.  In addition to a full line of construction equipment, our Aubrey branch will serve as a hub for our trench shoring business in the DFW market.  SitePro continues to expand rapidly, with new locations planned for Sherman, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee.”
Those interested in learning more about SitePro’s locations, rental fleet, and best-in-class rental experience can do so by visiting SiteProRentals.com or by calling (972) RENT-NOW. 

About SitePro Rentals
SitePro Rentals—a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sammons Industrial and part of the Sammons Enterprises family of employee-owned companies—specializes in rental of construction and industrial equipment. SitePro serves a broad variety of customers, including commercial contractors, facility managers, and other construction and industrial professionals in Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Tennessee and surrounding areas. Founded in 2021, SitePro is No. 64 on the RER 100.

For more information, please visit www.SiteProRentals.com.

