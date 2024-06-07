Emphysema: Market Trends, Epidemiology, Marketed & Pipeline Drugs, Unmet Needs, Competitive Landscape, and SWOT Analysis 2024-2034

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emphysema Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 7 major emphysema markets reached a value of US$ 3.2 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM are expected to reach US$ 4.9 billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.85% during 2023-2034.
Key Highlights
- The increasing prevalence of respiratory infections on account of tobacco smoking, high levels of air pollution, and exposure to chemical fumes and dust, is primarily driving the emphysema market.
- Additionally, the rising incidences of genetic disorders due to inherited gene mutations and DNA abnormalities are also bolstering the market growth.
- Besides this, the escalating usage of effective medications, such as bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and anti-inflammatories, to treat emphysema by relaxing airway muscles and reducing swelling is creating a positive outlook for the market.
- Moreover, the emerging popularity of lung volume reduction surgery (LVRS), which involves the removal of small wedges of damaged lung tissue to improve the function of the remaining tissue, is further augmenting the market growth.
- In addition to this, several technological advancements, including the development of new inhalation devices that enhance patient adherence to therapy, are positively influencing the market growth.
- Furthermore, the increasing application of lung scintigraphy, which utilizes radioisotopes to visualize lung ventilation and perfusion as well as help detect the most severely affected parts of the lungs, is also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor.
- Apart from this, the widespread adoption of targeted biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, for targeting eosinophilic inflammation and significantly reducing disease exacerbation is expected to drive the emphysema market in the coming years.
Report Scope
This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the emphysema market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for emphysema and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.
Time Period of the Study
- Base Year: 2023
- Historical Period: 2018-2023
- Market Forecast: 2024-2034
Countries Covered
- United States
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Japan
Analysis Covered Across Each Country
- Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario
- Historical, current, and future performance of the emphysema market
- Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market
- Sales of various drugs across the emphysema market
Competitive Landscape
This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current emphysema marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.
- Drug Overview
- Mechanism of Action
- Regulatory Status
- Clinical Trial Results
- Drug Uptake and Market Performance
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|137
|Forecast Period
|2023-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$4.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Emphysema - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Regulatory Process
4.3 Epidemiology (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)
4.4 Market Overview (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)
4.5 Competitive Intelligence
5 Emphysema - Disease Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis
5.3 Pathophysiology
5.4 Causes and Risk Factors
5.5 Treatment
6 Patient Journey
7 Emphysema - Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights
7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets
7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States
7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany
7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France
7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom
7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy
7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain
7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan
8 Emphysema - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices
8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment
8.2 Treatment Algorithm
9 Emphysema - Unmet Needs
10 Emphysema - Key Endpoints of Treatment
11 Emphysema - Marketed Products
11.1 List of Emphysema Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets
11.1.1 Zemaira (Alpha 1 antitrypsin) - CSL Behring
11.1.1.1 Drug Overview
11.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action
11.1.1.3 Regulatory Status
11.1.1.4 Clinical Trial Results
11.1.1.5 Sales Across Major Markets
11.1.2 Brovana (Arformoterol) - Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
11.1.3 Atrovent HFA (Ipratropium bromide hydrofluoroalkane inhalation) - Boehringer Ingelheim
12 Emphysema - Pipeline Drugs
12.1 List of Emphysema Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets
12.1.1 Drug Name - Company Name
12.1.1.1 Drug Overview
12.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action
12.1.1.3 Clinical Trial Results
12.1.1.4 Safety and Efficacy
12.1.1.5 Regulatory Status
13. Emphysema - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs
14. Emphysema - Clinical Trial Landscape
14.1 Drugs by Status
14.2 Drugs by Phase
14.3 Drugs by Route of Administration
14.4 Key Regulatory Events
15 Emphysema - Market Scenario
15.1 Market Scenario - Key Insights
15.2 Market Scenario - Top 7 Markets
15.3 Market Scenario - United States
15.4 Market Scenario - Germany
15.5 Market Scenario - France
15.6 Market Scenario - United Kingdom
15.7 Market Scenario - Italy
15.8 Market Scenario - Spain
15.9 Market Scenario - Japan
16 Emphysema - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders
17 Emphysema Market - SWOT Analysis
17.1 Strengths
17.2 Weaknesses
17.3 Opportunities
17.4 Threats
18 Emphysema Market - Strategic Recommendations
19 Appendix
