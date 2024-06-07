Emphysema: Market Trends, Epidemiology, Marketed & Pipeline Drugs, Unmet Needs, Competitive Landscape, and SWOT Analysis 2024-2034

Dublin, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emphysema Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major emphysema markets reached a value of US$ 3.2 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM are expected to reach US$ 4.9 billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.85% during 2023-2034.





Key Highlights

The increasing prevalence of respiratory infections on account of tobacco smoking, high levels of air pollution, and exposure to chemical fumes and dust, is primarily driving the emphysema market.

Additionally, the rising incidences of genetic disorders due to inherited gene mutations and DNA abnormalities are also bolstering the market growth.

Besides this, the escalating usage of effective medications, such as bronchodilators, corticosteroids, and anti-inflammatories, to treat emphysema by relaxing airway muscles and reducing swelling is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the emerging popularity of lung volume reduction surgery (LVRS), which involves the removal of small wedges of damaged lung tissue to improve the function of the remaining tissue, is further augmenting the market growth.

In addition to this, several technological advancements, including the development of new inhalation devices that enhance patient adherence to therapy, are positively influencing the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing application of lung scintigraphy, which utilizes radioisotopes to visualize lung ventilation and perfusion as well as help detect the most severely affected parts of the lungs, is also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor.

Apart from this, the widespread adoption of targeted biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies, for targeting eosinophilic inflammation and significantly reducing disease exacerbation is expected to drive the emphysema market in the coming years.

Report Scope

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the emphysema market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc. The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for emphysema and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the emphysema market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the emphysema market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current emphysema marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Emphysema - Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Regulatory Process

4.3 Epidemiology (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.4 Market Overview (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2034)

4.5 Competitive Intelligence



5 Emphysema - Disease Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Symptoms and Diagnosis

5.3 Pathophysiology

5.4 Causes and Risk Factors

5.5 Treatment



6 Patient Journey



7 Emphysema - Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Epidemiology - Key Insights

7.2 Epidemiology Scenario - Top 7 Markets

7.3 Epidemiology Scenario - United States

7.4 Epidemiology Scenario - Germany

7.5 Epidemiology Scenario - France

7.6 Epidemiology Scenario - United Kingdom

7.7 Epidemiology Scenario - Italy

7.8 Epidemiology Scenario - Spain

7.9 Epidemiology Scenario - Japan



8 Emphysema - Treatment Algorithm, Guidelines, and Medical Practices

8.1 Guidelines, Management and Treatment

8.2 Treatment Algorithm



9 Emphysema - Unmet Needs



10 Emphysema - Key Endpoints of Treatment



11 Emphysema - Marketed Products

11.1 List of Emphysema Marketed Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

11.1.1 Zemaira (Alpha 1 antitrypsin) - CSL Behring

11.1.1.1 Drug Overview

11.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action

11.1.1.3 Regulatory Status

11.1.1.4 Clinical Trial Results

11.1.1.5 Sales Across Major Markets

11.1.2 Brovana (Arformoterol) - Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

11.1.3 Atrovent HFA (Ipratropium bromide hydrofluoroalkane inhalation) - Boehringer Ingelheim



12 Emphysema - Pipeline Drugs

12.1 List of Emphysema Pipeline Drugs Across the Top 7 Markets

12.1.1 Drug Name - Company Name

12.1.1.1 Drug Overview

12.1.1.2 Mechanism of Action

12.1.1.3 Clinical Trial Results

12.1.1.4 Safety and Efficacy

12.1.1.5 Regulatory Status



13. Emphysema - Attribute Analysis of Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs



14. Emphysema - Clinical Trial Landscape

14.1 Drugs by Status

14.2 Drugs by Phase

14.3 Drugs by Route of Administration

14.4 Key Regulatory Events



15 Emphysema - Market Scenario

15.1 Market Scenario - Key Insights

15.2 Market Scenario - Top 7 Markets

15.3 Market Scenario - United States

15.4 Market Scenario - Germany

15.5 Market Scenario - France

15.6 Market Scenario - United Kingdom

15.7 Market Scenario - Italy

15.8 Market Scenario - Spain

15.9 Market Scenario - Japan



16 Emphysema - Recent Events and Inputs From Key Opinion Leaders



17 Emphysema Market - SWOT Analysis

17.1 Strengths

17.2 Weaknesses

17.3 Opportunities

17.4 Threats



18 Emphysema Market - Strategic Recommendations



19 Appendix



