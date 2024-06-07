Aqua-Tots Swim School Splashes Into Summer With Highly-Anticipated Grand Opening in Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is excited to announce the opening of Aqua-Tots Henderson, its newest location worldwide and second in Nevada. The new facility is conveniently located at 617 Mall Ring Cir. and is ready to serve families living in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Spanning a spacious 6,400 square feet, Aqua-Tots Henderson offers a wide range of swim lesson options to cater to the needs of the community. Parents can enroll children aged four months to 12 years old in classes ranging from private lessons to small groups of four students.

Aqua-Tots provides a safe, attentive and nurturing environment for students to learn and improve their swimming skills. In addition to standard classes, the company also offers specialized programs tailored to the needs of students, such as Fast Track, Students Needing Adaptive Programming, Swim Club, and adult swim lessons.

“Henderson is home to many new residents who want to stay close to Las Vegas while enjoying the benefits of a sunny, up-and-coming community,” stated Matthews. “Many of those who live here turn to swimming to beat the heat. It’s why we’re so excited to offer Aqua-Tots' incredible, world-renowned curriculum to this remarkable community.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of death for children under the age of four. However, participation in formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88%.

Aqua-Tots Swim School has remained the foremost leader in the global swim instruction industry since 1991. The company is committed to ensuring that all students and parents are equipped with the necessary skills to prevent water-related incidents.

Aqua-Tots Swim School in Henderson is open Monday through Thursday and Saturday, ensuring flexibility for busy families. The school is conveniently located to serve the nearby communities of Whitney Ranch, Gibson Springs, and Green Valley North.

To learn more about Aqua-Tots Henderson or to enroll in lessons, please visit aqua-tots.com/henderson, call 702-941-7970 or email hendersoninfo@aqua-tots.com.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 155 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

###

Attachment