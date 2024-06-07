OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

Annual Report for the year ended 31 January 2024 and Notice of Meeting

Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 January 2024, Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at octopusinvestments.com/apollovct/

The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company to be held on 10 July 2024.

The Annual Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53