Kuehn Law Encourages CALT, AKLI, AGR, and SGE Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (NASDAQ: CALT) click to participate



Calliditas Therapeutics AB has agreed to be acquired by Asahi Kasei Corporation. Under the terms of the offer, Asahi Kasei will acquire all the outstanding shares of Calliditas stock for SEK 0.04 in cash per ADS.

Akili, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by Virtual Therapeutics for $0.4340 per share of common stock in cash.

Avangrid, Inc. has entered into a definitive merger with Iberdrola, S.A. for $35.75 per share.

Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SGE) click to participate



Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. has agreed to merge with Fundamental Global, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Strong Global Entertainment shareholders will receive 1.5 common shares of Fundamental Global for each share of Strong Global.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814