CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. sold its remaining stake in Crédit du Maroc to the Moroccan group Holmarcom

Montrouge, 7 June 2024

Crédit Agricole S.A. sold its remaining stake in Crédit du Maroc

to the Moroccan group Holmarcom

Crédit Agricole S.A. today announced that it has sold its remaining 15% stake in Crédit du Maroc to the Moroccan group Holmarcom.

This transaction is part of the agreement announced in April 2022 to sell Crédit Agricole S.A.'s entire stake in Crédit du Maroc to the Holmarcom group. After selling a first tranche of 63.7% in December 2022, Crédit Agricole S.A. has today sold the second remaining tranche of 15%.

This transaction takes place after regulatory approvals have been obtained and Crédit du Maroc's autonomisation process has been finalised, in accordance with the announced schedule.

