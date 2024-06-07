TAWANI Foundation Gifts $10M to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association

Chicago, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAWANI Foundation, through its founder, Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), announces its commitment of $10 million to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association (CSO). The multi-year gift includes a $5 million challenge grant, incentivizing other donors to join the effort. The funds will support the organization’s “SEMPRE ALWAYS: The Campaign for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra,” which will secure a steady financial future for the organization by increasing the corpus of the endowment fund, paying down debt and fully funding the musicians’ pension plan.

“As a long-time enthusiast and current CSOA Board Member, I am proud to support an esteemed cultural organization like the Chicago Symphony Orchestra through TAWANI Foundation,” Col. Pritzker said. “Our commitment honors the profound impact of the arts, uniting communities and inspiring generations, and it is a privilege to continue recognizing CSO’s vital role in enriching our shared community.”

SEMPRE ALWAYS: The Campaign for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra is a $175 million fundraising effort that will advance its preeminent role as a cultural icon showcasing musical brilliance, leadership and innovation. The campaign prioritizes achieving financial sustainability, continued musical excellence, expanding education and community engagement and strengthening Chicago's cultural fabric.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1891 by a coalition of visionary business leaders who enlisted renowned conductor Theodore Thomas as its first music director. Today’s Orchestra plays a vital role in education and civic life and the range of music performed has broadened to include film scores, jazz and other genres. Performing in over 150 concerts each year, the CSO's musicians are the driving force behind the ensemble's famous sound heard on best-selling recordings as well as in performances in Chicago and on tour throughout the United States and around the globe.

“The impact of this leadership gift from the TAWANI Foundation is extremely meaningful and wide-reaching,” said Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association President Jeff Alexander. “It allows the organization to achieve greater financial stability, sustain the musical excellence of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and share musical resources through education and community programs well into the future. We express sincere gratitude to the TAWANI Foundation for this significant commitment.”

TAWANI Foundation is the philanthropic arm of TAWANI Enterprises, a Chicago-based firm with businesses spanning property management, publishing and education. The Foundation supports non-profits with grants across five main categories: education, gender & human sexuality, cultural institutions & preservation, environmental initiatives, and health & human services.

To learn more about TAWANI Foundation grants, visit https://tawanifoundation.org/our-grants. TAWANI Foundation is a private foundation that accepts applications by invitation only. There is no open application period.

About TAWANI Foundation

Founded in 2002 by notable philanthropist and entrepreneur Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), TAWANI Enterprises' philanthropic organization TAWANI Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that provides support in the areas of arts and culture, historical preservation, health and wellness, LGBTQ+ and human rights, education, and environmental initiatives. TAWANI Foundation's vision is to make a sustained and measurable difference for organizations that focus on enriching knowledge, improving health and wellness, and promoting scientific understanding - all with a common goal of making a positive, long-term impact on individuals, communities, and the culture itself. To learn more, visit https://tawanifoundation.org.

