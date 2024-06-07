Absecon Bancorp Declares Second-Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.75 Per Share

ABSECON, N.J., June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absecon Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC, trading as ASCN), the bank holding company of First National Bank of Absecon, an Atlantic County New Jersey based community bank, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.75 per share, payable on June 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2024.



The First National Bank of Absecon, a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Absecon, New Jersey, has a long history of serving the community since its establishment in 1916. The company is a community bank focused on providing deposit and loan products to retail customers and to small and mid-sized businesses from its primary market area in Atlantic County, New Jersey, and secondary markets consisting of portions of Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Ocean Counties. Deposits at The First National Bank of Absecon are insured up to the legal maximum amount by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Dividend distributions are processed by Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Agent”).

Contact:

C. Eric Gaupp, Vice Chairman President, and Chief Executive Officer

106 New Jersey Avenue

PO Box 324

Absecon, NJ 08201

Office: 609-641-6300

email: egaupp@FNBAbsecon.com