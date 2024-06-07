Millionero Crypto Trading Platform's Latest Upgrade Offers Ease of Use for Beginners

London, Uk, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We're excited to share that Millionero, the crypto exchange designed especially for beginners, has recently undergone significant updates. These changes aim to make the trading experience smoother and more enjoyable for everyone involved. One of the key improvements is a cleaner and more user-friendly interface. This means that navigating the platform and making trades will be more straightforward and more intuitive than ever before.

Additionally, we have streamlined the platform's processes to ensure a smooth and hassle-free trading experience. We've also introduced new Take Profit and Stop Loss features, providing better tools to manage your trades effectively.

Read on to learn more about these exciting improvements.

Millionero’s new cutting-edge features

Shift to Millionero.com: Users used to access the platform through app.millionero.com. Now, all operations have moved to Millionero.com, offering a seamless experience for users.

New Interface: When users log into the platform, they will notice a new interface that offers improved navigation, making it easier to access key features. They will also receive pop-up notifications about 'Important Updates from Millionaire.'



New Interface

Enhanced UI/UX: The user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) have been significantly upgraded. The platform now boasts an elegant, more modern design with improved visuals, animations, and layout. Introducing a dark mode option enhances the aesthetic appeal.

Enhanced UI/UX





Light/dark feature

Stop Loss & Take Profit Feature: Within the perpetual trading feature. Instead of setting price levels, say Bitcoin, users can specify their desired profit and loss amounts in USD. For instance, if they set a $2 profit and a -$50 loss, the position will automatically close when these thresholds are met, regardless of the current Bitcoin price. This prevents potential losses from trading fees. Additionally, closed positions now display the reason for closure, whether it's hitting stop-loss, take-profit, or reaching the estimated profit or loss thresholds. These changes make trading more user-friendly and transparent.

Stop Loss & Take Profit Feature

Automatic Position Closure: The platform now offers automatic position closure capabilities by building on the stop-loss and take-profit functionality. Users can specify their desired profit and loss levels, and trades will be automatically closed when these thresholds are met, saving time and reducing manual intervention.

Manual Trade Closure: When users opt to manually close a trade without setting specific profit or loss limits, the platform will denote these closures as "trade." This distinction helps users track and analyze their trading behavior more effectively.

Updated referral link: We've updated the referral link feature. While the referral ID remains the same, the URL for the referral link has changed. Users who share their referral link need to copy the new link from this section and share it with others.

Updated referral link

Previously, the settings in the general tab primarily focused on KYC (Know Your Customer) proof. However, we've made significant changes to this section. Now, it provides more comprehensive details, including the user's country, although this may vary depending on the user's selection during registration.

Improved Transaction Tracking: Additionally, a new feature has been introduced regarding transaction tracking. When users initiate internal transactions within the platform, it clearly indicates that it's an internal transaction. Similarly, it distinguishes external transactions as external.

Improved Transaction Tracking





Bonus Display: Lastly, users' bonuses are now displayed more transparently. Instead of being lumped together with total funds, bonuses are now categorized and visible under specific trading sections, providing users with greater clarity regarding their available funds and incentives.

Award-winning recognition: Millionero also participated at the 2024 edition of Blockchain Week Rome, and was awarded for being the Fastest Growing Crypto Exchange!

If you require further assistance, please don't hesitate to contact us using the chat option located at the bottom right of the Millionero website. You can also reach us by emailing support@millionero.com. We are available to assist you at any time!

