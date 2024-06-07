Celebrating Excellence: Pavlov Media Named Broadband Provider of the Year 2024

Champaign, IL, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 8th, 2024, Pavlov Media, a leading provider of fiber Internet services, was honored with the title of “Broadband Provider of the Year” at the annual Broadband Communities Summit event. This recognition showcases Pavlov Media’s commitment to delivering fiber-optic Internet solutions and outstanding customer service in the digital age.

Broadband Communities is the leading source for broadband services in the multi-family industry. They are known for celebrating technology excellence and top-of-the-line innovation within the industry. For the last 20 years, Broadband Communities have given this award to companies that demonstrate attributes of outstanding customer service, innovative product packages and offerings with additional aspects such as community engagement and partnerships. With this award, Pavlov Media has been recognized for their unparalleled performance, reliability and dedication to pushing the boundaries of fiber-optic technology.

“At Pavlov Media, we continuously push the boundaries of innovation to ensure our customers receive nothing short of exceptional Internet services," says Cory Douglas, CEO at Pavlov Media. "Being named Broadband Provider of the Year 2024 is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team. We are deeply honored by this recognition and remain committed to exceeding expectations."

Pavlov Media has earned a reputation for its state-of-the-art fiber infrastructure, which delivers lightning-fast Internet speeds and unparalleled reliability to residential, business and MDU customers alike. Pavlov Media has positioned itself as a leader in the rapidly evolving telecommunications industry by investing in cutting-edge technology and prioritizing customer satisfaction.

"In today’s digital world, we believe that access to fast and reliable Internet is essential," says Bryan Rader, President of MDU at Pavlov Media. "This award is a validation of our ongoing efforts to empower individuals, businesses and MDUs with the connectivity they need to thrive."

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is a nationwide Internet and Media company with offerings of broadband, voice, and television services. The company operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. For the last 20+ years, Pavlov Media has specialized in private networks designed, constructed, and operated by a team of dedicated professionals.

