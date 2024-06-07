AINOW cryptocurrency exchange (CRYPTOAINOW CAPITAL FOUNDATION cryptoainow.com) is advancing public welfare, supporting AI education

Denver, CO, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AINOW Cryptocurrency Exchange, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange and wallet platform, is fulfilling its social responsibility through a series of public welfare activities. As a pioneer in global blockchain and AI technology, AINOW is dedicated to helping more people around the world achieve financial freedom, narrow the wealth gap, and escape poverty through its technology and resources. Through a series of innovative public welfare initiatives, AINOW is bringing change to information-isolated areas, accelerating the informatization process in impoverished regions.





AINOW firmly believes that technology can not only bring economic benefits but also drive social progress. To achieve this vision, AINOW actively supports educational endeavors by donating AI-teaching electronic devices to schools in impoverished areas, thereby improving educational conditions. Additionally, AINOW funds research projects in blockchain and AI at universities, promoting innovation and development in these fields.

Founded in May 2021, AINOW brings together top blockchain technology talents from over 10 countries worldwide. Its core team members have previously worked at globally renowned fintech companies, possessing extensive industry experience and profound technical expertise. AINOW provides a variety of trading services in more than 30 countries, including spot trading, options, smart trading, and perpetual contracts, making it one of the most comprehensive and diverse options platforms in the industry.

As AINOW's core technology, AI intelligent trading utilizes cutting-edge techniques such as machine learning and deep learning to analyze vast amounts of market data and historical information. This technology helps reduce the impact of human factors on trading, enhancing stability and consistency.

Recently, AINOW announced funding for tablets and smartphones in impoverished areas, along with providing necessary technical support, enabling local residents to access online financial and other network resources. These devices not only help residents integrate into the information society but also offer opportunities to learn AI and blockchain technology. AINOW has also launched a series of digital literacy training activities to help residents in impoverished areas master basic electronic device skills and improve their information literacy.

AINOW's efforts not only help residents in impoverished areas achieve information freedom but also promote sustainable development. By providing online financial services, AINOW uses AI technology to assist those who cannot access traditional financial services, enhancing their quality of life and economic opportunities.

AINOW is committed to donating a portion of its income to charitable organizations, supporting various social welfare causes. These donations will be used to improve social welfare, promote social equity, particularly in education, healthcare, and community development. AINOW believes that only through active social contributions can long-term industry development and social progress be achieved.

AINOW states: "We deeply understand that the power of technology lies not only in creating economic value but also in changing the world. Through our public welfare projects, we hope to help more people achieve financial freedom, narrow the wealth gap, and extend the benefits of technology to more people."

AINOW is dedicated to social welfare endeavors, aiming to improve living conditions and education levels in impoverished areas through more donations and project support.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.