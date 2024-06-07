Globe Life Inc. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Globe Life Inc. f/k/a Torchmark Corporation ("Globe Life" or the "Company") (NYSE: GL) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Globe Life reported consistent premium revenue growth at the Company, led by consistent premium revenue growth at American Income Life Insurance Company ("AIL"). The Company also represented that its employees adhered to a code of conduct that expressly prohibited various forms of misconduct, and which required that all Globe Life employees comply with relevant laws and regulations, purportedly ensuring that the Company would maintain a workplace free from violence, threatening behavior, and illegal drugs. In truth, Globe Life was engaged in wide-spread insurance fraud, therefore inflating Globe Life's financial results. In addition, Globe Life permitted a culture of unchecked sexual harassment, in direct contravention of the Company's Code of Conduct.

As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, shares of Globe Life common stock traded at artificially inflated prices throughout the Class Period.

