LA BOUTIQUE Opens Flagship Store at Gaysorn Amarin: The New Must-Visit Destination in Bangkok

Bangkok, Thailand, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

LA BOUTIQUE



This new location promises to be a premier destination for high-end fashion enthusiasts and tourists visiting Bangkok, Thailand.

Celebrating 12 years in the fashion industry, LA BOUTIQUE has consistently pushed the boundaries of design and innovation, creating timeless pieces that captivate audiences worldwide. The brand’s exquisite collections have been worn by international celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Olivia Palermo, and Kristina Bazan, as well as prominent Thai celebrities including Araya A. Hargate, Baifern Pimchanok, and Davika Hoorne. Their endorsement of LA BOUTIQUE highlights the brand’s global appeal and commitment to high fashion.

The LA BOUTIQUE flagship store at Gaysorn Amarin is designed to offer an exclusive and luxurious shopping experience, featuring both ready-to-wear collections and bespoke Atelier services tailored to meet the needs of discerning high-end customers. Visitors can expect to find an array of meticulously crafted garments that epitomize the brand’s commitment to elegance, innovation, and timeless style.

“Opening our new flagship store at Gaysorn Amarin marks a significant milestone for LA BOUTIQUE,” said Mr. Phatcharawatt Trakarnsunthikun, the Brand Director. “We have created a space that not only showcases our unique designs but also provides an immersive shopping experience that reflects our brand’s ethos. We are excited to welcome fashion enthusiasts and offer them our signature service.”

In addition to the store opening, LA BOUTIQUE is proud to highlight the recent achievements of Mr. Phatcharawatt Trakarnsunthikun, who has been selected to receive a prestigious accolade at the HOFS (Hall of Fame Singapore) Awards 2024 in Singapore. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to the fashion industry through innovative thinking and creativity.

LA BOUTIQUE’s new store at Gaysorn Amarin is set to become the new spotlight and must-visit location in Bangkok. With its prime location and exceptional service offerings, it promises to attract high-end tourists and fashion-forward individuals seeking the finest in Thai design.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Purinutt Wongsathapornsakun

Brand Manager

LA BOUTIQUE

contact@laboutiqueofficial.com

www.laboutiqueofficial.com



About LA BOUTIQUE

LA BOUTIQUE is a leading Thai designer brand renowned for its neo-romantic and new vintage concepts. With 12 years of experience in the fashion industry, the brand offers high-quality women’s fashion through both ready-to-wear and bespoke Atelier collections. LA BOUTIQUE has dressed international celebrities such as Eva Longoria, Olivia Palermo, and Kristina Bazan, as well as Thai celebrities like Araya A. Hargate, Baifern Pimchanok, and Davika Hoorne. Visit our flagship stores at Gaysorn Amarin and Siam Paragon for an exclusive shopping experience.

Follow us on social media:

• Instagram: LA BOUTIQUE

• Facebook: LA BOUTIQUE



Store location

Google maps: at LA BOUTIQUE

2nd floor, Gaysorn Amarin, Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330 THAILAND

Tel: +6696-884-0295, +6696-884-0295