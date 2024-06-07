FSIS ISSUES PUBLIC HEALTH ALERT FOR FROZEN READY-TO-EAT BAO CURRY CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2024 – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for product labeled as bao Thai-style curry chicken due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product labeled as bao curry chicken may actually contain teriyaki chicken bao products, which contain soy and sesame, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to soy and sesame are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.







The fully cooked, frozen bao curry chicken product was packaged on March 20, 2024. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:







10-oz. boxes containing four “WOW BAO BAO THAI-STYLE CURRY CHICKEN” with “best if used by” date “4/12/25” printed on the side of the box.



The product bears establishment number “P-40001” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Walmart retail locations nationwide.



The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint that a box labeled bao Thai-style curry chicken contained pouches of the bao teriyaki chicken.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Brandon Tammaro, VP Strategic Growth, Wow Bao, at 734-904-8627 or contactus@wowbao.com. Members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Brett Stein, General Manager, Brett Anthony Foods at 847-272-4309 or b.stein@brettanthonyfoods.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

