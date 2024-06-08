BLUE RIDGE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE American: BRBS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Blue Ridge on December 5, 2023 with a Class Period from March 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Blue Ridge have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.’s financial statements from March 10, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, Blue Ridge Bankshares would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from March 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Blue Ridge, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

