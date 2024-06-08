Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supports MonoSwap

SINGAPORE, June 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 8, 2024.



OKX Wallet Now Supports MonoSwap DEX and Launchpad

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce that it has added support for MonoSwap, an innovative ecosystem-centric, yield-driven Decentralized Exchange (DEX) and Launchpad built on the Blast framework. This integration allows the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly interact with MonoSwap's feature-rich AMM, providing enhanced flexibility and control over liquidity and yield.

The integration of MonoSwap with OKX Wallet brings several key benefits to OKX users. They gain access to MonoSwap's advanced V2 and V3 AMMs, participate in promising protocol launches through MonoSwap's Launchpad, engage with yield-bearing staked positions, and seamlessly interact with permissionless Maestro Pools. This integration empowers OKX Wallet users with a comprehensive and user-friendly Web3 experience, offering enhanced opportunities for liquidity provision and yield generation.

OKX Wallet continues to expand its support for leading blockchain networks and DeFi protocols, reinforcing its commitment to providing a seamless and feature-rich experience for its users.

