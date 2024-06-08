Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supports Hyperlock Finance

SINGAPORE, June 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 8, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Supports Hyperlock Finance

OKX Wallet is excited to announce that it has added support for Hyperlock Finance, a yield & meta-governance protocol purpose-built natively for the Blast ecosystem and on top of the Thruster DEX. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly interact with Hyperlock's unique offerings, unlocking new opportunities for boosted yields and enhanced liquidity provision.

Hyperlock Finance operates as a meta-governance protocol, yield enhancer, and liquidity marketplace constructed atop Thruster. By introducing a VE token system (veTHRUST), Hyperlock consolidates veTHRUST and redistributes its value, allowing protocols to bootstrap liquidity and utility for their tokens while enabling liquidity providers to obtain boosted yields.

The integration of Hyperlock Finance with OKX Wallet brings several key benefits to OKX users. They can now access boosted yields as liquidity providers, control THRUST and HYPER emissions as Hyper Stakers, and earn a share of protocol fees as Thrust Lockers. This integration empowers OKX Wallet users to participate in the vibrant Blast ecosystem, capitalize on being early movers on a new chain, and leverage advanced liquidity strategies through concentrated liquidity gauges.

OKX Wallet remains committed to expanding its support for innovative DeFi protocols and emerging ecosystems, providing its users with a comprehensive and user-friendly Web3 experience.

