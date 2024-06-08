VGP awarded development of “grEEn-campus” for Opel in VGP Park Rüsselsheim, near Frankfurt

The project will transform Opel´s headquarter and contribute to achieving its ambitious “Dare Forward 2030 goal” of reaching carbon net zero by 2038

The project represents one of the largest and most central industrial property developments in Germany, close to Frankfurt Airport

08 June 2024, 14:00 CET, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP N.V. ("VGP"), a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions, will develop the new “grEEn-campus” in Rüsselsheim for Opel, a brand of Stellantis N.V. The project has been publicly unveiled today at the "125 Years of Automotive Production at Opel" anniversary celebration at the Opel headquarters in Rüsselsheim, Germany, in the presence of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

VGP will develop on a land plot of 105,000 m² an office building, engineering building and design center as well as parking lots, as part of the so-called “grEEn-campus Rüsselsheim”. The campus will also provide space for recreation, café and meeting areas.

Jan Van Geet, CEO of VGP: “We are excited about the partnership with Opel. This project is another milestone for us at VGP, and we expect to be able to start up the development in the coming period. Recently, we have been able to sign a string of iconic future-oriented reindustrialisation projects and we are proud to be able to contribute in this way to the rejuvenation of European industry.”

Opel CEO Florian Huettl says: “The grEEn-campus will be a place for exchanging and sharing ideas to promote creativity, efficiency and competitiveness, and ultimately create a highly desirable work environment. We are excited to have VGP as a very competent partner to realize this landmark project.”

The "grEEn-campus” is part of the historic Opel production site partly procured by VGP in November 2023. With a total area exceeding 700,000 m², the three plots of land in Rüsselsheim am Main represent VGP´s largest brownfield project to date.

Beside building the campus for Opel, VGP will develop at VGP Park Rüsselsheim tailormade solutions for industrial companies and small and medium-sized value-added businesses for which it currently has already some very advanced ongoing negotiations. In line with its commitment to responsible development, VGP will operate with care to optimize the benefits of the development for the local community in close coordination with the responsible authorities.



VGP aims for an ambitious environmental approach for the park, committing to achieving a minimum DGNB Gold certification for all buildings. In addition, VGP aims to prove the conformity of its property with EU Taxonomy. The new park will be largely independent from the grid as it will benefit from existing electricity facilities and water treatment and recycling services. Rooftops are expected to be equipped with photovoltaic panels and a geothermal system is projected to contribute to the facility’s energy and heating needs by 2025.

Watch the video of the project here: https://youtu.be/Fvrsn3xpcwE





ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European owner, manager and developer of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial properties as well as a provider of renewable energy solutions. VGP has a fully integrated business model with extensive expertise and many years of experience along the entire value chain. VGP was founded in 1998 as a family-owned Belgian property developer in the Czech Republic and today operates with around 368 full-time employees in 17 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. In December 2023, the gross asset value of VGP, including the 100% joint ventures, amounted to € 7.19 billion and the company had a net asset value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.3 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For further information please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu/en





