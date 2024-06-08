Looking for a Fool-Proof Crypto Mining Experience? Trendsetting BlockDAG Network Just Launched its X1 Miner App and it’s a Game-Changer for “Smart-Mining”

London, UK, June 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptocurrency mining has always been seen as a lucrative but often complex and resource-intensive endeavor. Traditional mining usually requires high-powered machines, technical expertise, and significant energy consumption which creates a barrier for many potential miners. However, BlockDAG Network is changing the game with its innovative X1 Miner App, making crypto mining accessible to virtually anyone with a smartphone, opening up the “smart-mining” era.





The Smart Mining Era

On Tuesday BlockDAG Network announced to its users and subscribers the imminent release of its “smart-mining” X1 Mining App.

The X1 Miner App, now available on Google Play, with an Apple App Store release coming soon, simplifies the process of cryptocurrency mining making it easy, straightforward and democratically accessible. This revolutionary app allows users to mine directly from their mobile devices, eliminating the need for bulky hardware and extensive technical knowledge. The app is designed to be user-friendly, with a compact size of just 50 MB, ensuring it doesn’t drain your battery or consume excessive data.

"Smart-mining" is the term BlockDAG Network uses to describe their new approach to cryptocurrency mining. It leverages the collective processing power of smartphones, enabling users to join mining pools and enhance their mining capabilities. This not only democratizes and amplifies the reach of the mining process but also allows users to earn passive income from anywhere in the world. The app’s innovative features, such as the "lightning button" which boosts mining rates every 24 hours, make it engaging and efficient.







BlockDAG's commitment to accessibility and user empowerment is clear. The X1 Miner App represents a significant strategic advancement for the project, aligning with its roadmap goals and marking a milestone in the project's development. During the recent "from the moon" keynote release, it was revealed that users could expect to make between $10 to $100 daily from passive mining through this app.

The excitement surrounding the X1 Miner App has contributed to significant momentum in BlockDAG's presale, which has raised over $41 million. This surge in interest is reflected in the current BDAG coin price, which has seen an impressive increase of 850% from its initial batch, now trading at $0.0095 with analysts projections aiming for $10 by 2025.

Moreover, the 43rd Development Release of BlockDAG includes advanced features in the X1 Miner App, emphasizing enhanced performance and security. The optimized ledger storage and advanced indexing techniques ensure fast transaction processing, while robust security measures protect against unauthorized access.







In conclusion, if you're looking for a fool-proof way to get into crypto mining, the BlockDAG Network ’s X1 Miner App is a game-changer for “smart mining” and “smart return-making” since making mining accessible and efficient opens up new opportunities for passive income and democratizes access to the world of digital currencies. With the app's launch and ongoing advancements, BlockDAG Network is on track to deliver on its ambitious roadmap and reach global adoption which will further solidify its position as a major player in the cryptocurrency market.



