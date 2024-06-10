Food Logistics Names Covenant Logistics Group as Recipient of 2024 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Logistics named Covenant Logistics Group as one of the winners of this year’s Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award, which recognizes leading 3PLs and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry.



“3PLs and cold storage providers remain a key puzzle piece to building and nurturing partnerships, cultivating resilience and helping companies in the cold food space overcome supply chain disruptions,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Seventy-six percent of the winners plan to invest in software solutions this year. This is indicative of how forward-thinking these 3PLs and cold storage providers are, and how despite disruptions and other challenges, they continue to forge ahead.”

“Being named a 2024 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider by Food Logistics is a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence in the logistics and transportation industry. At Covenant Logistics, we pride ourselves on delivering top-tier, value-driven solutions that meet the highest standards of efficiency, safety, and reliability. This recognition reflects our commitment to leveraging advanced technologies, maintaining stringent quality controls, and fostering strong partnerships with our clients. We will continue to innovate and optimize our operations to ensure that we remain a trusted partner for all our stakeholders.” Lynn Doster, EVP Dedicated and Warehouse Operations at Covenant Logistics

Many of this year’s winners offer a variety of 3PL services, with the top being LTL/TL (80% of winners), refrigerated trucking (79%), and truckload brokerage (77%), while many of the top cold storage services offered are cold storage (78%), cross docking (73%), warehousing/distribution management (72%) and fulfillment and EDI capabilities tied at 70%.

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ May/June 2024 print issue. Go to https://foodl.me/3jn66v5p to view the full list of winners.

About Covenant

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capabilities. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CVLG."

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

Media Contact:

Angie Harrison

+1.423.463.3291