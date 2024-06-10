Corbion reports the progress of its € 20 million share buyback program 3 June – 7 June 2024

Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its € 20 million share buyback program announced on 26 April 2024.

During the week of 3 June up to and including 7 June 2024 a total of 110,083 shares were repurchased at an average price of €20.1621 for a total amount of €2,219,505.58.

To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to €10,802,105.47 representing 54.01% of the overall share buyback program.

Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information

This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.

