The ECB has issued permission for Laura Križinauskienė to start taking the position of a member of the Management Board of Šiaulių Bankas

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address Tilžės str. 149, 76348 Šiauliai, Lithuania.



On 7 June 2024, AB Šiaulių bankas received permission from the European Central Bank for Laura Križinauskienė to hold the position of a member of the Management Board.

Mrs. Križinauskienė was elected by the Bank's Supervisory Council to the Bank's Management Board on 29 March 2024. As noted in the decision, she will take up her duties as a member of the Management Board upon the permission of the supervisory authority.

Mrs. Križinauskienė is considered to be a member of the Management Board of the Bank from 7 June, 2024.